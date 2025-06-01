Does J.J. McCarthy have the attributes to become Michigan's next great NFL quarterback?
The Michigan football program may not be known for its passing attack, but it will forever be linked to one of the best, in my opinion, THE best, quarterbacks of all time. Tom Brady struggled early at Michigan and once famously discussed that he was on the verge of transferring. He eventually decided that leaving was not the right decision and the rest is history.
"I stayed because I realized that if I am going to be the best, I have to beat the best."- Tom Brady
Brady stayed and won the starting job in his junior season. He was elected team captain his senior year and put up good numbers. Not enough to wow NFL General Managers though. He fell to the 6th round of the draft and was picked 199th overall by the New England Patriots. After that all Brady did was win seven Super Bowls and re-write the record books. Michigan's latest elite quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, did not have to struggle to gain a footing in college, and unlike Brady, was taken 10th overall in the draft. But does he have the attributes needed to become a legendary Hall of Fame caliber quarterback?
I believe that J.J. has many of those same attributes that Brady rode to success. He is a born leader, he outworks everyone, understands the nuances of learning versus just having physical traits, has the arm and accuracy needed, and he understands how to win. That last part was on display most of his career at Michigan. J.J. was never really called upon to win a game. The offense ran through the running game and J.J. understood that, gave his team the best chance to win games. When he was called upon to make a big throw, more often than not, he showed up and made the right play.
I believe in the NFL he will have more of a chance to show off his arm strength and accuracy. it certainly helps that he is surrounded by elite offensive weapons, to include maybe the best receiver in the game in Justin Jefferson. This year will be a coming out party for McCarthy and I think he will surprise some and silence others. Michigan fans will all be able to point and say, "told you so.".
