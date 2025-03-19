Wolverine Digest

Elite WR visiting Michigan moves the Wolverines to the top of his list

While the top300 receiver has been high on Michigan for a while, visiting has moved them to the top of his list

Jerred Johnson

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy and interim head coach Sherrone Moore run up the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the quarterback room looking solid for the foreseeable future, Michigan needs to start loading up on weapons to put around generational talent Bryce Underwood. One of those pieces Michigan is targeting is top 300 wide receiver Christian Ward. The 6-3, 185 pound wideout has been high on Michigan since he first received an offer from the Wolverines. Ward has also developed a special bond with receivers coach Ron Bellamy, and plans on using his current visit to learn more about how Bellamy would utilize him in the Michigan offense.

In addition to Bellamy, Ward is also looking forward to meeting with OC Chip Lindsey and getting a behind-the-curtain look at what the new offense will look like in 2025 and beyond.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With just one receiver committed to the 2026 class, landing Ward would be a great win for head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff. According to On3, Michigan is in the driver's seat for his services per Ward himself. As Michigan continues to target highly skilled receivers, it's clear that the Wolverine staff is prioritizing landing plenty of targets for Underwood moving forward.

Obviously, many of those skill players want assurances that Michigan is willing to move to a more balanced approach that utilizes the passing game. And for a young receiver like Ward, getting an early look at the new-look Michigan offense should go a long way toward closing the deal.

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore screams from the sideline against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

