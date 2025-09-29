ESPN drops Michigan in latest Power Rankings after bye week
Michigan was idle this past weekend after the Wolverines had a much-needed bye week. In Michigan's first of two byes this year, the Wolverines had a gameplan to help the passing attack flourish more, and the hope is to get some key players back from injury. Despite not playing, Michigan fell in the updated AP Top 25 Poll.
With some teams getting key wins such as Illinois, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Alabama, and Oregon -- it created some big changes inside both the polls and power rankings.
ESPN moved Michigan down
ESPN also moved the Wolverines down in its Power Rankings after missing this weekend. Michigan, which was ranked No. 19 last week, moved down one spot to No. 20. For Big Ten teams, ESPN has Ohio State (1), Oregon (2), Indiana (7), Penn State (8), and Illinois (23) all ranked in its Power Rankings after Week 5 action.
"The Wolverines' first bye week hit at an ideal time with Sherrone Moore returning from his two-game suspension and a five-game stretch of Big Ten battles ahead. One pleasant surprise early on has been Alabama transfer Justice Haynes performing at an All-America level with four consecutive 100-yard performances to start the year. The Wolverines have a clear identity on offense around rising freshman QB Bryce Underwood with a top-10 rushing offense in yards per game and yards per rush after finishing outside the top 70 nationally in both categories in 2024."
While Michigan moved down this weekend, the Wolverines have a chance to impress the voters this coming Saturday. Michigan will hit the field once again, and this time, the Wolverines are set to host Big Ten rival Wisconsin. Michigan enters the game as a big favorite and while the Wolverines might have found their stride -- Wisconsin has not.
The Badgers have fallen in their last two games against Power Four competition. Wisconsin lost to Alabama and Maryland, with neither game being very close. The Luke Fickell era hasn't been what Wisconsin fans thought they were getting, and if Michigan hopes to compete for both the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines must take care of business this Saturday.