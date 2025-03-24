ESPN reports Dallas Cowboys could be targeting former Michigan quarterback
As teams from around the league continue to build their roster for the 2025 season, it appears that a former Michigan QB could be on the move. With former first-round pick Drake Maye in the fold, the New England Patriots are reportedly exploring the idea of trading Joe Milton in order to address various needs on the roster.
Milton spent his college days at both Michigan and Tennessee, and ended up being selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Although he never quite reached his full potential during his collegiate career, Milton's size and powerful arm made him an intriguing project at the next level. But it's clear now that the Patriots have their QB1 with Maye, and unloading a guy like Milton could help New England address some other areas of need.
According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler this week, it appears that the former Michigan QB is drawing interest from the Dallas Cowboys.
"One team to potentially watch [in a trade for Milton] is the Dallas Cowboys because they are looking for a good backup," Fowler said on NFL Live. "A young backup with upside they may not get in the draft, maybe they get in a trade."
