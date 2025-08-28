ESPN's Rece Davis congratulates Michigan great Desmond Howard on contract extension
Michigan football legend Desmond Howard has had a storied career on the gridiron. A Heisman Trophy winner, Super Bowl champion, MVP of that 1997 Super Bowl, and College Football Hall of Fame inductee, he has done it all. His candor, humor, and overwhelming knowledge of football have served him well after his playing career as a member of ESPN's College Gameday.
Howard has a way of connecting with fans and telling football stories in a manner that attracts people to the pre-game show. His methodology of explaining the nuances of football is unparalleled, making complex strategies accessible and engaging for everyone, regardless of their level of expertise. His charisma and passion for the game shine brightly, earning him respect across the football community.
All of his exceptional traits in front of the camera led ESPN to extend Howard on a multi-year deal, further locking him into his role with the College Gameday crew. The details of the contract have not been made public, but Howard appears excited to continue his journey with ESPN and share his knowledge and passion for college football with fans worldwide.
