Wolverine Digest

ESPN's Rece Davis congratulates Michigan great Desmond Howard on contract extension

Jerred Johnson

Desmond Howard, left, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee hold hands for a photo
Desmond Howard, left, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee hold hands for a photo / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan football legend Desmond Howard has had a storied career on the gridiron. A Heisman Trophy winner, Super Bowl champion, MVP of that 1997 Super Bowl, and College Football Hall of Fame inductee, he has done it all. His candor, humor, and overwhelming knowledge of football have served him well after his playing career as a member of ESPN's College Gameday.

Howard has a way of connecting with fans and telling football stories in a manner that attracts people to the pre-game show. His methodology of explaining the nuances of football is unparalleled, making complex strategies accessible and engaging for everyone, regardless of their level of expertise. His charisma and passion for the game shine brightly, earning him respect across the football community.

All of his exceptional traits in front of the camera led ESPN to extend Howard on a multi-year deal, further locking him into his role with the College Gameday crew. The details of the contract have not been made public, but Howard appears excited to continue his journey with ESPN and share his knowledge and passion for college football with fans worldwide.

Desmon
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) shakes hands with Desmond Howard / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

MORE: Bryce Underwood goes viral after Michigan student asks him a very intriguing question

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Bryce Underwood's NIL payments revealed, trails Carson Beck, tied with Drew Allar

HC Sherrone Moore praises an unheralded lineman, claiming he is "All-Big Ten Caliber"

Michigan defender praises Bryce Underwood elusiveness, excited for nation to see him

Bryce Underwood raises eyebrows with an extremely confident proclamation

Savion Hiter's adviser and mentor calls out "nasty adults" after commitment comments

Fox/CBS Sports Tim Brando eviscerates the NCAA bullies in scathing social media post

Michigan State fans irate on social media as the "hammer" drops on Michigan football

Top five Tom Brady stats that sound completely unreal, but are very much real

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football