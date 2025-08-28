Bryce Underwood goes viral after Michigan student asks him a very intriguing question
Michigan's newly minted "QB1" Bryce Underwood is an absolute physical specimen. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at over 235 pounds, Underwood is shockingly "grown" for his 18 years of age. Gifted with an ability to run, vision to cut, and a cannon for a right arm, Underwood himself has stated that nobody "has seen a freshman like me." Brimming with confidence will not hurt his ability to transition from high school to leading one of the most storied football programs in history.
Recently, a Michigan student asked Bryce a single question that is actually quite intriguing. If he could play any position other than quarterback, what position would that be? Underwood answered emphatically, "Safety, because I am aggressive." A 6-foot-5, 230-pound, super-athletic safety is a scary proposition. I think Bryce could play a variety of positions on the football field. He would be tough to stop as an edge rusher, and in the receiver game, his speed and length could be deadly as well.
As fun as "what if" is to play, Underwood is right where he needs to be position-wise, and Wolverine Nation could not be happier. As the clock ticks down to the start of the Underwood Era in Ann Arbor, expectations are high and excitement is building. The hopes of one of the largest college football fan bases in the nation rest squarely on the shoulders of an 18-year-old phenom.
MORE: BTN's Jake Butt proclaims Bryce Underwood is at another level compared to JJ McCarthy
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -