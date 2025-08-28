Wolverine Digest

Bryce Underwood goes viral after Michigan student asks him a very intriguing question

Jerred Johnson

Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs against Team Maize defensive back Jo'Ziah Edmond (16)
Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs against Team Maize defensive back Jo'Ziah Edmond (16) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan's newly minted "QB1" Bryce Underwood is an absolute physical specimen. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at over 235 pounds, Underwood is shockingly "grown" for his 18 years of age. Gifted with an ability to run, vision to cut, and a cannon for a right arm, Underwood himself has stated that nobody "has seen a freshman like me." Brimming with confidence will not hurt his ability to transition from high school to leading one of the most storied football programs in history.

Recently, a Michigan student asked Bryce a single question that is actually quite intriguing. If he could play any position other than quarterback, what position would that be? Underwood answered emphatically, "Safety, because I am aggressive." A 6-foot-5, 230-pound, super-athletic safety is a scary proposition. I think Bryce could play a variety of positions on the football field. He would be tough to stop as an edge rusher, and in the receiver game, his speed and length could be deadly as well.

As fun as "what if" is to play, Underwood is right where he needs to be position-wise, and Wolverine Nation could not be happier. As the clock ticks down to the start of the Underwood Era in Ann Arbor, expectations are high and excitement is building. The hopes of one of the largest college football fan bases in the nation rest squarely on the shoulders of an 18-year-old phenom.

MORE: BTN's Jake Butt proclaims Bryce Underwood is at another level compared to JJ McCarthy

Underwoo
Bryce Underwood, 17, a freshman quarterback at Michigan and the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Bryce Underwood's NIL payments revealed, trails Carson Beck, tied with Drew Allar

HC Sherrone Moore praises an unheralded lineman, claiming he is "All-Big Ten Caliber"

Michigan defender praises Bryce Underwood elusiveness, excited for nation to see him

Bryce Underwood raises eyebrows with an extremely confident proclamation

Savion Hiter's adviser and mentor calls out "nasty adults" after commitment comments

Fox/CBS Sports Tim Brando eviscerates the NCAA bullies in scathing social media post

Michigan State fans irate on social media as the "hammer" drops on Michigan football

Top five Tom Brady stats that sound completely unreal, but are very much real

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football