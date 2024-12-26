Former Michigan Football RB chooses in-state team to continue collegiate career
After playing behind some great Michigan running backs such as Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and Kalel Mullings, veteran Tavierre Dunlap chose to enter the transfer portal following his senior season.
He announced he would be staying close to Ann Arbor when Dunlap committed to Eastern Michigan and he will have a chance to start next season which will be his last year of college football.
Dunlap came to Michigan in the 2021 class as a four-star recruit out of Texas. Dunlap carried the ball 22 times for 138 yards and a score during his four-year stay with Michigan. Dunlap played mainly special teams, and this season wasn't much different. Dunlap saw one carry, which came on Senior Day against Northwestern. He took the carry 20 yards for a touchdown.
The Wolverines have lost four backs from their 2024 roster. Both Edwards and Mullings are gone due to graduation and both Cole Cabana and Dunlap opted to transfer.
