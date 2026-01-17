Michigan retains another defensive player who had entered the transfer portal

Michigan got some really big news on Saturday. The Wolverines were able to get another player back in the fold who entered the transfer portal -- DL Enow Etta. Etta's return marks the fifth player Michigan has been able to retain after they entered the portal: OL Jake Guarnera, OL Andrew Sprague, S Jordan Young, and CB Zeke Berry

The Wolverines were getting thin on the interior part of the defensive line with Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, and Damon Payne all graduating. The Clemson Tigers and other programs tried getting Etta, but Michigan was able to get the deal done in the end.

Etta's career at Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman out of Texas had a lot of hype coming out of the spring of his sophomore season, but didn't play as much as many had thought he would. The Wolverines had him playing both at edge and in the interior.

Then in 2025, Etta was mainly used in the interior of the line and was part of a rotation. Playing in 295 snaps in 13 games, Etta recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and 0.5 sacks playing in a rotational role. Etta would typically spell the likes of Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne, or Tre Williams.

Back in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Etta was one of the headliners in Michigan's class. He was a high four-star, ranked as the No. 129 prospect in the nation. Etta chose the Wolverines over Utah, Michigan State, and Alabama, among others.

Big boost to Michigan's D-line with his return

Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Trey Pierce has also publicly announced he was returning to Michigan. The Wolverines signed his brother, Christian, out of the portal, which helped Pierce's decision. With both Pierce and Etta coming back, those two will likely be starting in the middle for Michigan.

The Wolverines also went out and landed Utah's Jonah Lea'ea, who will obviously be a focal point, too. Getting Etta back gives Michigan three experienced interior pieces whom the coaching staff can put full trust in moving forward.

Michigan has guys like Bobby Kanka, Manuel Beigel, Travis Moten, and Deyvid Palepale, but none of them has much game experience.