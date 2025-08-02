Former Michigan QB compares Bryce Underwood to Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields
Former Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle has played a ton of football and been around the game at a high level most of his life. He came out of high school in the same class as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and saw Lawrence compete at camps and high school bowls. As the top-ranked player in that class, Lawrence went on to star at Clemson, leading Dabo and company to a National Championship before being the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Tuttle battled numerous injuries throughout his career and eventually retired from football. He spent last season as an assistant coach for wide receivers at Michigan and is now in sports broadcasting. During a recent interview with Isaiah Hole, Tuttle gushed about Underwood and his potential.
"The sky is the limit with him, and I know that the coaches are going to do whatever it takes to win. So, if that means throwing the ball 40 times a game to win, the ball’s gonna be thrown 40 times a game to win, which is just gonna increase his season stat line. And maybe they’re better at running the ball this year, so we’re just gonna have to see and what kind of strategy that offense kinda takes on each game.”- Former Michigan QB Jack Tuttle
Tuttle described Underwood's throwing ability as elite and said that "the sky is the limit" for the uber-talented young quarterback. He even went as far as comparing him to Lawrence, Justin Fields, and former teammates Michale Penix and JJ McCarthy. Tuttle stated that Underwood could be the best of them all with his throwing ability. Those are eye-opening words, and they come with credibility as Tuttle has seen all of those players up close and in person, and often in game-time situations.
There is no doubt that Underwood has the physical tools to compete in the Big Ten. If he continues to develop at the rate he has been, the sky truly could be the limit for Underwood.
