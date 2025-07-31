Former Michigan great and current Detroit Lion Aidan Hutchinson is dominating in camp
Aidan Hutchinson is back. Those words should strike fear in the minds of offensive coordinators and quarterbacks across the NFL. Hutchinson, who was sidelined by a freak injury that resulted in a broken lower leg last year, appears to be fully healthy and on a revenge tour. After spending the off-season embroiled in intense rehabbing, Hutchinson reported to camp and has been a dominant force by all accounts coming out of the Detroit Lions organization.
"Hutch" shared some impressive rehab videos throughout his arduous return. The speed, strength and explosiveness he exhibited in those videos had Lions and Wolverine fans pumped to see his full return to the football field. He has not disappointed. Hutchinson has the luxury of repping against one of the best offensive tackles in the National Football League in Penei Sewell. Various outlets have reported that Aidan has gotten the better of these matchups throughout Lions training camp.
Before going down with his injury, Hutch was on his way to a historic season. He finished the season as the Lions' leader in sacks despite missing the majority of their games. It is exciting to think what a fully healthy Hutch can do this year. NFL OC's and quarterbacks have to be game planning to keep number 97 from wrecking their Sundays.
