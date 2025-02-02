JUST IN: Michigan Football transfer portal target commits to Big Ten school
When Notre Dame offensive lineman Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler entered the transfer portal in late January, Michigan seemed like a potential destination that made a lot of sense.
However, two weeks later, both former members of the Fighting Irish football team ultimately chose other homes within the Big Ten Conference. On Sunday, Spindler committed to Nebraska, just two days after Coogan announced he would be signing with Indiana.
The Wolverines expressed interest to both Spindler and Coogan, working to get both on campus for visits. Both offensive lineman will bring extensive experience to their new programs, but it's unclear how hard Michigan truly pushed to bring them to Ann Arbor. Ultimately, offers from Nebraska and Indiana were more appealing to the pair of former Golden Domers.
Michigan could have a couple holes still to fill along its offensive line, but may chose to wait until the spring transfer portal window to address those needs. Currently, the Wolverines are expected to return starters Evan Link (left tackle), Greg Crippen (center) and Giovanni El-Hadi (right guard) up front. Michigan also added O-line transfers Brady Norton (Cal Poly) and Lawrence Hattar (Ferris State) from the portal this offseason.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7