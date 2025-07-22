Fox Sports Joel Klatt discusses Michigan's biggest game challenge for 2025 season
Joel Klatt is high on Michigan bouncing back this year, believing they can build on their disappointing eight-win season from last year. Klatt proposed that no other team in college football, save for the Buckeyes, had a better closeout to their season. Major upset wins over Ohio State and Alabama have the Michigan program brimming with confidence heading into the 2025 campaign.
"This was an eight-win team that could not throw the ball at all. If they were to beat Oklahoma, nothing on the schedule looks daunting. They have a tough game at Nebraska, but they could win that game in Norman. This could be a bounce-back season for Michigan."- Joel Klatt
With the defense looking as tough as any I have seen in the past 4-5 years, I think Klatt is spot on with his assessment. That defense gave up a total of two touchdowns over the last four games of last season, and they played three top-15 teams in that stretch. Much of that production on the defensive side of the ball is returning, and they added some huge transfer pieces as well. If Bryce Underwood can move the ball even a little more efficiently than they did last season, this is going to be a tough team. Beating the Sooners in week two is a critical part of the season; that game will tell us a lot about the Michigan Wolverines and how successful they could be in 2025.
