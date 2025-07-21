Adam Schefter joins The Pat McAfee Show from Michigan Athletics NIL golf outing
Adam Schefter may be one of the most recognizable University of Michigan alumni in the sports world. He has a penchant for breaking news as it happens in the world of sports, particularly in football, where he is about as "plugged" in as one can be. Known as a relentless and tireless worker, Schefter is never far from his trusty phones; he has even answered them on air if the news is big enough, all comes with the job.
Recently, Schefter participated in the Third Annual Champions Circle Golf Classic. The outing raises money to support Michigan athletes and features some notable names. Past participants/donors include Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard, and Tom Brady, who even auctioned off a round of golf with himself to raise money for the athletes. In actual Schefter fashion, work did not stop because he was on the course. When the news broke that former Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis got a massive payday from the Kansas City Chiefs, Schefter was on it. He broadcast the news via The Pat McAfee Show from his golf cart, swagged out in his Michigan golf gear.
MORE: Michigan scrambles to re-enter race as an elite 2027 quarterback sets commitment date
The golf classic raises money by selling tickets to a dinner, providing access to the game itself, hosting auctions for memorabilia, and offering auctions to play with specific players. Want to golf with Bryce Underwood? Bring your checkbook. The event brings donors and influential businessmen to a location where they can mingle with the athletes. A lot of the time is spent with the athletes picking the brains of influential and successful alumni. This is an incredible event that helps the Champions Circle provide for the U of M athletes while showcasing the power of the Michigan alumni base.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -