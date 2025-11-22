Wolverine Digest

How to watch Michigan football take on Maryland in a must-win game

The Wolverines have to win their remaining game if they hope to get to the CFP.

Trent Knoop

Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's survive and advance for Michigan this weekend. After surviving Northwestern, the Wolverines need to go 1-0 this week in order to stay alive for a College Football Playoff berth. Despite being ranked only No. 18 in the country, if the Wolverines can win in the next two weeks, Michigan will most likely make the CFP.

This week, Michigan heads to College Park to take on Malik Washington and the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps have dropped their last six games after starting the season 4-0. Michigan is a heavy favorite in the game, but between injuries and turnovers -- the Wolverines can't take anything for granted.

RELATED: 3 predictions for Michigan's must-win game vs. Maryland

Here is how you can see Michigan in action against Maryland.

How to watch Michigan take on Maryland

  • Day: Saturday, Nov. 22
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
  • Network: BTN
  • On the call: Jeff Levering and Jake Butt

Uniform combination

Michigan is going with the all-white look this weekend against Maryland. The Wolverines are going away from the blue pants, and haven't worn maize pants since the Oklahoma game, and Michigan will wear white pants. Of course, the Wolverines will also wear their white jerseys and have white accessories to go with it.

Keys to a Michigan win

In our keys from earlier this week, we talked about how important it is for Michigan to play turnover-free football. Maryland is one of the best teams in the country at gaining interceptions and Bryce Underwood will have to take care of the ball much better this weekend.

"....This week, Michigan will be going up against a Maryland team that is opportunistic. The Terrapins are +8 in the turnover battle and lead the Big Ten with 18 passes picked off. Maryland's defense has intercepted a pass in every game except one this season. Maryland's defense has had four games of two or more interceptions.

Bryce Underwood and the ball carriers have to do a better job of protecting the football. If not, the Terps' offense could make Michigan pay."

— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI 

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football