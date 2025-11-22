How to watch Michigan football take on Maryland in a must-win game
It's survive and advance for Michigan this weekend. After surviving Northwestern, the Wolverines need to go 1-0 this week in order to stay alive for a College Football Playoff berth. Despite being ranked only No. 18 in the country, if the Wolverines can win in the next two weeks, Michigan will most likely make the CFP.
This week, Michigan heads to College Park to take on Malik Washington and the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps have dropped their last six games after starting the season 4-0. Michigan is a heavy favorite in the game, but between injuries and turnovers -- the Wolverines can't take anything for granted.
Here is how you can see Michigan in action against Maryland.
How to watch Michigan take on Maryland
- Day: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
- Network: BTN
- On the call: Jeff Levering and Jake Butt
Uniform combination
Michigan is going with the all-white look this weekend against Maryland. The Wolverines are going away from the blue pants, and haven't worn maize pants since the Oklahoma game, and Michigan will wear white pants. Of course, the Wolverines will also wear their white jerseys and have white accessories to go with it.
Keys to a Michigan win
In our keys from earlier this week, we talked about how important it is for Michigan to play turnover-free football. Maryland is one of the best teams in the country at gaining interceptions and Bryce Underwood will have to take care of the ball much better this weekend.
"....This week, Michigan will be going up against a Maryland team that is opportunistic. The Terrapins are +8 in the turnover battle and lead the Big Ten with 18 passes picked off. Maryland's defense has intercepted a pass in every game except one this season. Maryland's defense has had four games of two or more interceptions.
Bryce Underwood and the ball carriers have to do a better job of protecting the football. If not, the Terps' offense could make Michigan pay."