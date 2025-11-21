3 predictions for Michigan's must-win game vs. Maryland
Following a last-second field goal to win in Wrigley Field against Northwestern, Michigan is back on the road this weekend to take on Maryland. The Wolverines will head to College Park as a heavy favorite to take on a Maryland team that has lost its last six games.
Michigan knows what's at stake in this game. If the Wolverines win this game, Michigan will be in a Playoff game next week against Ohio State. Win that, and the Wolverines are likely back in the College Football Playoff.
Here are three predictions for what you'll see on Saturday against Maryland.
1. Bryce Underwood throws at least one INT
At the beginning of the season, Bryce Underwood was very safe with the football and didn't turn it over. But in the past three games, he has turned it over at least once, and Underwood has tossed interceptions in the past two games.
While I look for Underwood to protect the football better this week, he is also going up against the Big Ten's leader in interceptions gained. Maryland has picked off 18 passes this season, averaging nearly two a game.
Depending on the health of Jordan Marshall, Underwood might be tasked with more responsibility, which could result in a few bad passes that the Terrapins capitalize on.
2. Jaishawn Barham gets to the QB in his return to College Park
Jaishawn Barham transferred to Michigan last year..from Maryland. Barham, who has moved to Edge, is a terror of the snap and will want to show College Park what they are missing.
But this might be a bold prediction. Maryland does a great job of protecting its freshman QB, Malik Washington. The Terrapins lead the Big Ten with allowing just four sacks this season. Despite Washington throwing the ball a lot, the Terrapins use quick game and he doesn't hold on to the ball very long.
But in this game, I expect Michigan's DBs to play well and a few 'coverage sacks' could take place with Washington scrambling around. If that happens, expect Barham to be involved around the football.
3. Michigan's run game is effective regardless of who plays
Clearly, Michigan wants Jordan Marshall to play -- if he's healthy. Marshall went down last game and the main priority will be for Marshall to play against Ohio State in two weeks. He could also be used in a 'break glass in case of emergency' type of role this week.
I would fully expect to see a lot of Bryson Kuzdzal this week against the Terrapins. Last week, the former walk-on came in and looked good in a limited sample size.
The Wolverines' offensive line has been good at opening up holes all season, and regardless of who starts, I look for the run game to be a viable option this week. Plus, Maryland is very bad against the run. The Terrapins rank 16th in the Big Ten, allowing 171 yards per game on the ground.
Between Kuzdzal, Underwood's legs, and Jasper Parker -- don't expect a huge drop in production.