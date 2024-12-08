Lions Hoping Hutchinson Can Return for NFC Championship Game
The Detroit Lions have been optimistic that Aidan Hutchinson could return for the Super Bowl if they were to make it that far this season.
Throughout the season, the messaging has been consistent since his Week 6 injury that Hutchinson would do his best to be available for the big game. However, a report from Fox Sports' Jay Glazer Sunday indicated that the Lions' star defensive end could be back even sooner.
Glazer reported that the Lions are hoping to get Hutchinson back for the NFC Championship game if they were to reach it. Hutchinson has been recovering from a broken tibia and fibula in the Lions' Week 6 game against Dallas efficiently, as he has been showing progress by doing underwater running during his rehab.
"Aidan Hutchinson, look, here's where he is," Glazer said Sunday. "He's actually doing some underwater running on an underwater treadmill. He's able to walk on land, as they say, he's supposed to use a cane but he's not really using it right now. And they actually are holding out hope, just because of how hard he works, that he could possibly be back not the Super Bowl, but the NFC Championship game depending on how that bone feels, and Dan Campbell says also, how much practice he gets."
Before Hutchinson's injury, he was playing at an elite level. He was the September NFC Defensive Player of the Month and had 7.5 sacks in five games prior to his injury. In his third NFL season, the Michigan product had emerged as one of the most dominant young pass rushers in the league.
Currently, the Lions have won 11 games in a row and hold the best record in the NFC. They hold a one-game advantage over the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs.
Should the Lions earn the top seed, they would get a first-round bye and would need to only win in the Divisional Round to reach the NFC Championship.
