Latest bowl projections for the Michigan Wolverines
The Michigan Wolverines bounced back in a big way after their loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. They returned to the Big House and hosted Central Michigan on Saturday and absolutely dominated the Chippewas, winning 63-3. The whole team looked great, but now they have to get ready for a tough test against Nebraska on the road.
Through three weeks, the Wolverines are 2-1 with wins over New Mexico and Central Michigan. Their only loss has come to No. 11 Oklahoma on the road, and the Wolverines sit at No. 21 in the AP Poll. They're on the outside looking in of the 12-team College Football Playoff, but that doesn't mean they won't play in a big bowl game.
Here are the latest bowl projections for the Michigan Wolverines.
On3's Brett McMurphy: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Texas
On3 has the Wolverines taking a trip to Orlando to face Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. These two teams met in Ann Arbor in 2024 with Texas taking down Michigan 31-12, so this would be a great opportunity for the Wolverines to extract some revenge.
CBS Sports: Reliaquest Bowl vs Tennessee
CBS Sports has the Wolverines traveling to Tampa, Florida, for a matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, who just earned a big win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. These two storied programs don't have much of a history against each other, but this would be a very entertaining matchup between two good offenses.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Las Vegas Bowl vs Cal
One of ESPN's bowl projections for the Wolverines has them traveling west to Las Vegas to face the Cal Golden Bears. This would be one of the least interesting games in my opinion, but the matchup between Bryce Underwood and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, two freshman five-star QBs, would draw eyes from across the country.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Music City Bowl vs Auburn
ESPN's Mark Schlabach has the Wolverines heading to Nashville, Tennessee, to face another SEC opponent in the Auburn Tigers. Hugh Freeze has completely turned the Tigers' roster around through the transfer portal this offseason, and they're a much-improved team to the one that took the field a year ago. Jackson Arnold vs Bryce Underwood would draw a lot of eyes to this game.
Athlon's Steve Lassan: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Tennessee
Steve Lassan also projects the Wolverines and Volunteers to meet in the postseason, but he believes it will be in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.
College Football News: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Alabama
The last bowl projection may be the most entertaining to Michigan fans. College Football News has the Wolverines traveling to Orlando to face the Alabama Crimson Tide. These two teams have met twice this decade, and both times Michigan has come away with a win. Would they be able to keep their win streak alive? Or would the Kalen DeBoer-led Tide get back in the win column?
