Local writer claims Michigan is ducking punishment by "cherry picking" suspensions
Local sportswriter Jonathan Wuchter had a scathing take on Michigan's "cherry-picked" suspension of head coach Sherrone Moore. Wuchter, a dedicated writer for The Michigan Daily, criticized the athletic department and football program for what he perceived as an avoidance of punishment and a troubling lack of responsibility in the wake of the ongoing sign-stealing saga. He expressed concerns that such actions send a negative message to fans and players alike about accountability and ethics in college sports.
"Even if Moore runs the most squeaky clean program that complies with every rule from here on out, it doesn’t change the fact that Michigan broke the rules. The football program didn’t comply and ever since, accountability has been its last priority — when Moore takes the field against the Sooners, it’ll just be one more example of such."- Michigan Daily writer Jonathan Wuchter
While it does seem more valuable to have Moore on the sideline for the Oklahoma Sooners game over Central Michigan or the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road, ultimately, the NCAA accepted those games as punishment. They also added another game in the 2026 season. Recently, more details and numerous allegations have emerged regarding the NCAA investigation's initiation, the evidence used to punish Michigan, and the legal validity of the NCAA's case. Michigan has pushed back hard with an appeal alleging illegal evidence use, ineligible players, lying, and other sorts of sordid doings by the NCAA throughout the investigation.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and Wuchter indeed stated his. However, the matter of this investigation is far from over, and the courts will ultimately make their decision, a place where the NCAA has not fared too well in recent years.
MORE: Analyzing strengths and weaknesses of Bryce Underwood and Oklahoma's John Mateer
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -