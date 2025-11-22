7 Michigan football players OUT vs. Maryland
Michigan is back in action on Saturday and there is plenty at stake in this game. While some believe the Wolverines could falter against Maryland due to injuries and poor play on the road, Michigan knows it can't look ahead to Ohio State and has to get this win.
The Wolverines, who are ranked No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings, need to win against the Terrapins in order to have a 'playoff' game next week against Ohio State. Michigan is in position to win out and get back into the CFP after missing it a year ago.
But the Wolverines are going to need to get the job done without a few players.
Availability report released
On Saturday, the injury report released and there are a few shocking names to see on the list. Michigan will be without seven players against Maryland and RB Jordan Marshall is considered 'Questionable'.
OUT:
- WR Semaj Morgan
- LB Ernest Hausmann
- S Rod Moore
- RB Justice Haynes
- LT Evan Link
- TE Hogan Hansen
- Special teams star Joe Taylor
Not seeing either Morgan or Hausmann against Maryland comes as a shock since neither appeared to get hurt in the win over Northwestern. Sherrone Moore announced earlier this week that Michigan will move Andrew Marsh as the main punt returner, but he also said the Wolverines would need Morgan.
It appears Michigan will get Cole Sullivan back at LB and he will start next to Jimmy Rolder in place of Hausmann. Expect to see some Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Chase Taylor in relief for Sullivan and Rolder.
TE Zack Marshall will continue to play a big role as long as Hansen is out. And my best guess, Jordan Marshall is only used if Michigan absolutely needs him. Expect to see a ton of Bryson Kuzdzal in this game.
How to watch Michigan take on Maryland
- Day: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
- Network: BTN
- On the call: Jeff Levering and Jake Butt