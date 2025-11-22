Wolverine Digest

7 Michigan football players OUT vs. Maryland

Two of these players come as a shock.

Trent Knoop

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan is back in action on Saturday and there is plenty at stake in this game. While some believe the Wolverines could falter against Maryland due to injuries and poor play on the road, Michigan knows it can't look ahead to Ohio State and has to get this win.

The Wolverines, who are ranked No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings, need to win against the Terrapins in order to have a 'playoff' game next week against Ohio State. Michigan is in position to win out and get back into the CFP after missing it a year ago.

RELATED: 3 predictions for Michigan's must-win game vs. Maryland

But the Wolverines are going to need to get the job done without a few players.

Availability report released

On Saturday, the injury report released and there are a few shocking names to see on the list. Michigan will be without seven players against Maryland and RB Jordan Marshall is considered 'Questionable'.

OUT:
- WR Semaj Morgan
- LB Ernest Hausmann
- S Rod Moore
- RB Justice Haynes
- LT Evan Link
- TE Hogan Hansen
- Special teams star Joe Taylor

Not seeing either Morgan or Hausmann against Maryland comes as a shock since neither appeared to get hurt in the win over Northwestern. Sherrone Moore announced earlier this week that Michigan will move Andrew Marsh as the main punt returner, but he also said the Wolverines would need Morgan.

It appears Michigan will get Cole Sullivan back at LB and he will start next to Jimmy Rolder in place of Hausmann. Expect to see some Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Chase Taylor in relief for Sullivan and Rolder.

TE Zack Marshall will continue to play a big role as long as Hansen is out. And my best guess, Jordan Marshall is only used if Michigan absolutely needs him. Expect to see a ton of Bryson Kuzdzal in this game.

Michigan vs. Maryland injury report
Big Ten

How to watch Michigan take on Maryland

  • Day: Saturday, Nov. 22
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
  • Network: BTN
  • On the call: Jeff Levering and Jake Butt

— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI 

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football