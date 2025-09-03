Three keys to a Michigan victory over Oklahoma
After beating New Mexico, 34-17, this past weekend, the Wolverines have a much bigger challenge on their hands. This weekend, the No. 15 Wolverines will march into Norman to take on the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners, in which College GameDay will be on hand.
The Sooners are coming off a 35-3 win against Illinois State in Week 1. While that was a sound win, fans will learn about both the Wolverines and Sooners this weekend.
Here are three keys to a Michigan win.
Make John Mateer feel the heat
Washington State transfer John Mateer was arguably the most coveted prospect from the transfer portal this past cycle. The Sooners landed the former Washington State star, and he had a terrific debut last weekend. The dual-threat signal caller threw for 392 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Playing against Illinois State doesn't give us a ton of data, so I went back to 2024 to see how Mateer fared under pressure. Last year, when kept clean, Mateer threw for 1,031 yards and eight TDs, while completing nearly 68% of his passes. But when under pressure, his numbers dropped to 379 yards, four TDs, and three interceptions, while completing just 47% of his throws.
The Michigan defense might have underwhelmed a little against New Mexico, but the Wolverines have some players who should be able to create pressure on Mateer. Guys like Derrick Moore, TJ Guy, and the Wolverines' defensive line need to win some battles to keep the Oklahoma QB on his heels.
Start fast offensively and get take the crowd out of it
Michigan hasn't been a quick-strike offense for some time now, but we saw some capabilities of that in Week 1 with Chip Lindsey as the new offensive coordinator. The Wolverines took the ball down the field on their first two possessions last weekend and scored a touchdown twice.
Lindsey used some up-tempo -- something fans haven't seen since when? -- and Bryce Underwood had the poise and understanding of what he was supposed to do. Combining Lindsey's offensive mind and the talent of Underwood, Michigan has a real chance to start fast against Oklahoma this Saturday. If the Wolverines can march down the field and score a touchdown on their opening drive, that could help Michigan gain control of the game and atmosphere.
Being a primetime kick, the fans are going to be excited and Norman should be electric. But Michigan has the chance to change that.
Let Bryce Underwood be Bryce Underwood
The freshman phenom had a great debut against the Lobos throwing for 251 yards and a score. The Wolverines are still a run-first team, and I felt like Michigan used Underwood properly. But being in an electric environment, first road start, and being a true freshman -- it's vital for Michigan to trust the young QB and not hold him back.
Underwood is a dual-threat quarterback who didn't utilize his legs last weekend. While Michigan didn't need Underwood to tuck the ball and run, it might need him to use his legs this weekend. Oklahoma has a good defensive line and it has playmakers all over the field.
The Wolverines' pass catchers will make plays and get open, but there is also a chance that Michigan needs Underwood to be the playmaker he can be. Even though it's a tough game to make your first-career road start -- Michigan cannot hold Underwood back.
