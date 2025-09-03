Michigan EDGE rusher uses four-letter words to explain Barham's expected play
After the NCAA upheld the targeting call and suspension against Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham, Wolverine fans and players were all equally disappointed. They really shouldn't be, though. Even with the backing and support of Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, we all knew the NCAA was going to deny the appeal. They have been getting eviscerated in the news and on social media based on their handling of the Michigan sign-stealing saga, and this feels like another way for them to jab at Michigan.
Barham is undoubtedly severely disappointed at having to miss the first half of such a critical game. If Michigan were to win the game against the Sooners on the road, the rest of its schedule leading up to its collision with Ohio State looks very winnable. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is only going to get better as the season progresses, and getting past the Sooners would exponentially increase his confidence.
Michigan EDGE TJ Guy had a very blunt answer when asked how Barham is going to come out in the second half after serving his suspension. He said five words, two of them colorful, and his simple statement should make the Sooners' offensive coaching staff wary of what they may face in the second half.
Barham is an absolute specimen of an athlete. His strength, power, speed, and football IQ are among the best in the nation. Add to that a burning desire to make a quick impact on the game when he returns, and Oklahoma could be in for the perfect storm. If his Wolverine teammates can keep the game close, I expect Barham to come out in the second half and make an immediate impact on the game.
MORE: Analyzing strengths and weaknesses of Bryce Underwood and Oklahoma's John Mateer
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -