Michigan football champions Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy to square off on primetime TV
For the first time since winning the national championship in 2023 with Michigan football, and then leaving for the NFL, Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy will take the same field in 2025. But this time, as opponents. During the NFL's schedule release, NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed the Minnesota Vikings will travel to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 for a Thursday Night Football showdown.
After trading up to select McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft, the former Michigan QB is expected to lead the Vikings for the entire 2025 season. A preseason injury derailed McCarthy's rookie season and sidelined him for the entire 2024 season. But now that he's healthy, the Vikings are putting their trust in McCarthy to lead the way. Minnesota re-tooled its offensive line and added a few new pieces to complement the first-year starter.
As for Harbaugh, his first season with the Chargers was a success. After signing a five-year contract with Los Angeles, Harbaugh took the Chargers back to the playoffs. Following an 11-6 record, Los Angeles fell to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round. But with Justin Herbert back, along with a few new pieces, the Chargers are expected to be even better than they were in Year 1 of Harbaugh.
With TNF hosting the former Wolverines, all eyes will be on the battle of the former coach and QB.
