Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football: Eight Wolverines to debut in Madden 26, overall ratings revealed

Michigan fans will see their favorite Wolverines in the new Madden 26 game.

Trent Knoop

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's ratings premier week for the new Madden Football 26 video game. On Wednesday, Madden 26 revealed the top 10 rookies in the game, and then released every rookie in the game. The Michigan Wolverines have two former players in the top 10. At No. 4, Mason Graham is listed with a debut 80 overall rating in the game. A little ways down, Kenneth Grant comes in at No. 8 in the game with a 78 overall rating.

As of this writing, there will be eight Wolverines who debut in Madden 26 as rookies. Here are the eight players, along with their overall rating.

Mason Graham (Cleveland Browns) - 80 overall (No. 4 overall rookie in the game)

Kenneth Grant (Miami Dolphins) - 78 overall (No. 8 overall rookie in the game)

Will Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) - 75 overall

Colston Loveland (Chicago Bears) - 73 overall

Josaiah Stewart (Los Angeles Rams) - 72 overall

Kalel Mullings (Tennessee Titans) - 70 overall

Donovan Edwards (New York Jets) - 68 overall

Myles Hinton (Philadelphia Eagles) - 65 overall

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Fall Camp: Top Michigan football battles to watch ahead of 2025 season opener

CBS Sports ranks Michigan's 2025 schedule to the rest of the Big Ten Conference

Michigan football lands transfer portal specialist

Paul Finebaum debates if Sherrone Moore can lead Michigan back to the CFP

The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football