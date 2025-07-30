Michigan Football: Eight Wolverines to debut in Madden 26, overall ratings revealed
It's ratings premier week for the new Madden Football 26 video game. On Wednesday, Madden 26 revealed the top 10 rookies in the game, and then released every rookie in the game. The Michigan Wolverines have two former players in the top 10. At No. 4, Mason Graham is listed with a debut 80 overall rating in the game. A little ways down, Kenneth Grant comes in at No. 8 in the game with a 78 overall rating.
As of this writing, there will be eight Wolverines who debut in Madden 26 as rookies. Here are the eight players, along with their overall rating.
Mason Graham (Cleveland Browns) - 80 overall (No. 4 overall rookie in the game)
Kenneth Grant (Miami Dolphins) - 78 overall (No. 8 overall rookie in the game)
Will Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) - 75 overall
Colston Loveland (Chicago Bears) - 73 overall
Josaiah Stewart (Los Angeles Rams) - 72 overall
Kalel Mullings (Tennessee Titans) - 70 overall
Donovan Edwards (New York Jets) - 68 overall
Myles Hinton (Philadelphia Eagles) - 65 overall
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Fall Camp: Top Michigan football battles to watch ahead of 2025 season opener
CBS Sports ranks Michigan's 2025 schedule to the rest of the Big Ten Conference
Michigan football lands transfer portal specialist
Paul Finebaum debates if Sherrone Moore can lead Michigan back to the CFP
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team