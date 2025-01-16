Michigan locks in visit with 5-star lineman; Bryce Underwood approves
The Ty Haywood saga continues, but it still looks like it will end in favor of Coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football program, as Haywood has locked in an official visit to Ann Arbor this weekend. The Wolverines, along with General Manager Sean Magee, will attempt to lock down his commitment via a final pitch concerning Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) benefits, and how they see his development in Ann Arbor leading to his eventual draft stock in the NFL. I imagine there will be some influential alumni on hand to talk to the young man and his family explaining the benefits of joining a university with one of the largest, most diverse, and powerful alumni bases in the world. It feels like his commitment is impending, but nothing is certain in today's era of recruiting. His visiting dates were confirmed in a tweet from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Mike Roach.
While the Wolverine fan base has been following this recruitment closely, it appears another member of the 2025 class has as well. Bryce Underwood first shared to his IG story a post about Haywood officially decommitting from Alabama. Naturally, that share triggered maize and blue fans everywhere who saw it as a sure sign that Haywood was coming to Ann Arbor to play ball. On Thursday, Underwood shared the dates that Haywood will be on ground, further fueling speculation that the elite lineman is on the path toward becoming a Wolverine. Hopefully this is true, and the visit is a mere formality to close some loose ends and lock Haywood into the 2025 class. Buckle up Michigan fans, it could be a fun weekend.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7