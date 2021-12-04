Michigan Wolverines Football Game Preview Hub: Iowa

Get yourself geared up for the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa.

The Teams

Michigan vs. Iowa

Current Records: Michigan 11-1; Iowa 10-2

The Tube

When: Saturday at 8 pm ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: Fox

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Odds

Michigan is viewed as an 11-point favorite against Iowa on the neutral field in Indianapolis. The predicted margin of victory is the largest of the entire weekend of conference championships.

The Series

Michigan is 42-15-4 in the series against Iowa, but is just 2-5 in its last seven attempts against the Hawkeyes. Michigan won the last matchup against Iowa by a score of 10-3 in 2019 in Ann Arbor.

The Stories

