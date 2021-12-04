Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    Michigan Wolverines Football Game Preview Hub: Iowa

    Get yourself geared up for the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa.
    Author:

    The Teams

    Michigan vs. Iowa

    Current Records: Michigan 11-1; Iowa 10-2

    The Tube

    When: Saturday at 8 pm ET
    Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Ind.
    TV: Fox
    When: Saturday at 8 pm ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Ind.
TV: Fox

    The Odds

    Michigan is viewed as an 11-point favorite against Iowa on the neutral field in Indianapolis. The predicted margin of victory is the largest of the entire weekend of conference championships.

    The Series

    Michigan is 42-15-4 in the series against Iowa, but is just 2-5 in its last seven attempts against the Hawkeyes. Michigan won the last matchup against Iowa by a score of 10-3 in 2019 in Ann Arbor.

    The Stories

    Big Ten Championship Eve, Michigan vs. Iowa, Recruiting Picking Up

    Five Reasons Why Last Week's Win Was Much Bigger Than One Game

    Know The Enemy: Like Always, Iowa Is Pesky And Solid

    Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Iowa

    Michigan To Wear Special Patch On Jersey Honoring Oxford Victims

    Michigan's Zak Zinter Makes Clear That The Wolverines Remain Focused

    Talking Big Ten Championship, Michigan Football In The Playoff, Fan Led Discussion

    In Michigan’s Revival, Coordinators Deserve A Ton Of Credit

    Tom Brady And Jim Harbaugh Reflect On Win Over Ohio State

    After Beating Ohio State, ‘Sky’s The Limit’ For Michigan

    Michigan Just Keeps Winning And Climbing

    The Awards Are Rolling In For The Michigan Wolverines

    Michigan Rocked Ohio State, Preparing For Big Ten Championship Against Iowa, Burning Questions

    Jim Harbaugh To Donate Bonus Earnings To Staffers Who Took Pay Cuts

    The Heisman Case For Aidan Hutchinson

    Hutchinson Is One Win Away From Fulfilling His Legacy At Michigan

    jim harbaugh kirk ferentz iowa hub
