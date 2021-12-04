Michigan Wolverines Football Game Preview Hub: Iowa
The Teams
Michigan vs. Iowa
Current Records: Michigan 11-1; Iowa 10-2
The Tube
When: Saturday at 8 pm ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Ind.
TV: Fox
Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
The Odds
Michigan is viewed as an 11-point favorite against Iowa on the neutral field in Indianapolis. The predicted margin of victory is the largest of the entire weekend of conference championships.
The Series
Michigan is 42-15-4 in the series against Iowa, but is just 2-5 in its last seven attempts against the Hawkeyes. Michigan won the last matchup against Iowa by a score of 10-3 in 2019 in Ann Arbor.
The Stories
Big Ten Championship Eve, Michigan vs. Iowa, Recruiting Picking Up
Five Reasons Why Last Week's Win Was Much Bigger Than One Game
Know The Enemy: Like Always, Iowa Is Pesky And Solid
Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Iowa
Michigan To Wear Special Patch On Jersey Honoring Oxford Victims
Michigan's Zak Zinter Makes Clear That The Wolverines Remain Focused
Read More
Talking Big Ten Championship, Michigan Football In The Playoff, Fan Led Discussion
In Michigan’s Revival, Coordinators Deserve A Ton Of Credit
Tom Brady And Jim Harbaugh Reflect On Win Over Ohio State
After Beating Ohio State, ‘Sky’s The Limit’ For Michigan
Michigan Just Keeps Winning And Climbing
The Awards Are Rolling In For The Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Rocked Ohio State, Preparing For Big Ten Championship Against Iowa, Burning Questions
Jim Harbaugh To Donate Bonus Earnings To Staffers Who Took Pay Cuts
The Heisman Case For Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson Is One Win Away From Fulfilling His Legacy At Michigan