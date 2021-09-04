Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Western Michigan

Get yourself geared up for Michigan's season opener against the Broncos of Western Michigan.

The Teams

Western Michigan @ Michigan

Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Western Michigan 4-2

The Tube

When: Saturday at noon ET

Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Odds

Michigan opens the season as a 17-point favorite against the Broncos. The line hasn't shifted much, but it's still a big number for a team with as many question marks as U-M.

The Series

Michigan is 7-0 in the series and last defeated the Broncos in 2018 by a score of 49-3.

