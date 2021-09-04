Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Western Michigan
The Teams
Western Michigan @ Michigan
Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Western Michigan 4-2
The Tube
When: Saturday at noon ET
Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: ESPN
Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
The Odds
Michigan opens the season as a 17-point favorite against the Broncos. The line hasn't shifted much, but it's still a big number for a team with as many question marks as U-M.
The Series
Michigan is 7-0 in the series and last defeated the Broncos in 2018 by a score of 49-3.
The Stories
The Broncos Present An Intriguing Week One Matchup For The Wolverines
Harbaugh Makes It Official, Names McNamara Starting QB
Ronnie Bell Draws Praise from Teammates
The Three Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Aug. 30, 2021
Everything Mazi Smith Said About Michigan's New Defense
The Best Things Erick All, Trevor Keegan, Christopher Hinton & Vincent Gray Said: Aug. 31, 2021
Vincent Gray Explains Why It Was Time For A Defensive Change
Cade McNamara Earns Unshaking Confidence from Quarterbacks Coach Matt Weiss
Know The Enemy: Michigan Gears Up For Opener Against Western Michigan
Previewing Western Michigan, Talking Don Brown's Downfall, Cade McNamara As A QB
Recruiting Rundown: Week 1 - Western Michigan
Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Western Michigan
Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Western Michigan
Michigan vs. Western Michigan Over/Unders, Big Ten Talk, Jalen Mayfield Makes Picks