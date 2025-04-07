Michigan Football: Ron Bellamy reveals which player is poised to become the next great wide receiver
The general belief among the Michigan fan base is that the Wolverines still need to go to the portal for a wide receiver this spring. For those fans, they point to the lack of production last season and the belief that there's no difference maker currently at that position in Ann Arbor. But it would appear that wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy doesn't share that belief. In fact, he thinks that this is currently the deepest wide receiver group he's had since becoming been part of the coaching staff at Michigan.
Returning experienced guys like Fredrick Moore and Semaj Morgan, Michigan also went out and snagged a couple of exciting prospects from the recruiting trail - Andrew Marsh and Jamar Browder. And while all four of those guys are expected to make an impact in 2025, it sounds like Bellamy believes that incoming transfer wideout Donaven McCulley is on track to lead the way this fall.
On Monday, Bellamy pointed to McCulley as a guy who was standing out during spring ball, so much so that he believes the Indiana transfer is currently on track to become the next great wide receiver at Michigan. Bellamy explained that they have a photo wall that highlights all of the great wideouts to come through Michigan, and that he thinks McCulley has the best shot at getting his photo on that wall next.
"Well, it would be the oldest guy," Bellamy said. "The oldest guy for us is Donaven McCulley. He's the oldest guy in the room, has the most experience, has played over 1,000 snaps in his college career. So quite naturally you would think that he would be the next guy on the wall and that's what he's ascending to. He's on track to do that. He's just got to keep attacking it and challenging himself every day. But he's been a great addition so far."
At 6-5, 200 pounds, McCulley provides a size at the position that Michigan hasn't had in quite some time. And given the fact that he arrives in Ann Arbor as a veteran who played a lot of snaps at Indiana, there's a growing belief that the change of scenery in Ann Arbor could lead to an extremely productive year for McCulley.
Although his numbers from the 2024 season don't necessarily jump off the page, McCulley was very productive during the 2023 season - finishing that year with 644 yards and 6 touchdowns on on 48 receptions. He put together an impressive performance against Illinois that same season, accounting for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 receptions (all career-highs).
If McCulley can get back to making that type of impact for the Wolverines in 2025, Bellamy's assessment of the transfer wideout may come to fruition.
