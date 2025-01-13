Michigan Football running back addition among 'Top 10 most impactful transfers'
Michigan will look to become more explosive through the air under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey in 2025, but the identity of this program remains the ground game.
That's evidence by head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines' approach to the transfer portal market this offseason. Sure, Michigan has added help at wide receiver in Donaven McCulley (Indiana) and Anthony Simpson (UMass), but the biggest fish the Wolverines' have landed through the portal is by far former Alabama tailback Justice Haynes.
In fact, Michigan's addition of Haynes is considered one of the most impactful transfers in all of college football during the winter window, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Michigan enters 2025 with a loaded backfield. True freshman Jordan Marshall showed off his abilities in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama, running for 100 yards on 23 carries to earn MVP honors. The Wolverines also return redshirt freshman Benjamin Hall, who could be Michigan's go-to short-yardage back next fall.
Haynes, meanwhile, will bring versatility and pure, raw talent to the Maize and Blue. A former five-star prospect in the class of 2023, Haynes ran for 448 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 carries (5.7 yard per carry) this past season for the Crimson Tide, adding 17 receptions for 99 yards in the pass game.
There's plenty of tread left on Haynes' tires as he continues his career in Ann Arbor, and his addition gives the Wolverines one of the most dangerous backfields in all of college football next season.
