Michigan football underdogs in Week 2 game at Oklahoma in first betting line

Michigan football is getting closer to Week 1 of the college football season as the Wolverines await New Mexico for a game that will take place under the lights at the Big House. However, it's the Week 2 game at Oklahoma under the lights in Norman that is catching college football fans' attention as a potential early-season marquee matchup between two storied programs.
Recently, FanDuel Sportsbook released its first betting line for the game, and head coach Sherrone Moore and his team are opening as 2.5-point underdogs against Moore's alma mater. Of course, that line will very likely move as we get closer to the Sept. 6 matchup, but it's clear the oddsmakers are viewing this as a game that will be competitive and can go in either direction.
Both the Sooners and Wolverines come into the 2025 seasons fresh off of years that would be considered below standard for each program (Michigan went 8-5 and Oklahoma 6-7 in 2024), although Michigan surged at the end of the year with victories over Ohio State and Alabama.
Each team will be breaking in a new quarterback, with Oklahoma snagging Washington State transfer John Mateer in the portal, while Michigan will likely trot out true freshman Bryce Underwood as its starter.
The same goes for both teams in the running game.
Michigan's backfield will be brand new with the departures of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes and sophomore Jordan Marshall are expected to carry most of the load in the ground game for Michigan, while California transfer Jadyn Ott, who has amassed over 2,500 rushing yards in his career, will look to be a force on the ground for the Sooners.
The defenses for each team will consist of some new playmakers who will fill bigger roles from previous years in the program, but there is enough talent and depth on each roster for both defenses to be a force.
Additionally, each team will have new play callers, with Chip Lindsey in at Michigan as the offensive coordinator, while the Sooners hired former Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle for the same position at his new school.
The over/under for the game is set at 53.5, while the Wolverines come in at +114 on the money line.
