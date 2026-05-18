DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB
The NBA and NHL playoffs are heating up, the WNBA is building early momentum, and MLB keeps rolling through May. New users can grab $100 in bonus bets with the DraftKings promo code offer, available through May 18. Just wager $5 on any market and unlock the reward. Check out more sportsbook promos while you're at it.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for playoffs, WNBA, and MLB
The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all. No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100.
The bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Whether you back a team to advance in the second round of the NBA playoffs and win, or place a bet on an NHL playoff game and come up short, you still receive the full $100 in bonus bets either way. That makes this DraftKings new-user promo a strong way to get started regardless of the outcome.
Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Minimum deposit of $5 required.
- Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.
- Four $25 bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of wager settlement.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.
- This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.
For example, if you place your $5 qualifying bet on an NBA playoff game and your team wins, you collect your winnings plus the four $25 bonus bets. If your pick on an NHL playoff matchup falls short, you still walk away with $100 in bonus bets to use across any market, including WNBA games or MLB matchups. The promo code for DraftKings makes it easy to explore the full slate of action this week.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for Monday's sports slate
Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to place your qualifying wager and unlock your bonus bets in time for Monday's NBA and NHL playoff games, WNBA matchups, and MLB action.
- Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account.
- Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method.
- Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as an NBA playoff game, NHL playoff series, WNBA matchup, or MLB contest.
- Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling, win or lose.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.
For a deeper look at what the platform offers, read our full DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users
Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the week. From profit boosts on playoff games to stepped-up parlays and same-game parlay promotions, there is regularly something worth checking out. Head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app to browse whatever is currently available and find an offer that fits your betting style.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.