DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

The NBA and NHL playoffs are heating up, the WNBA is building early momentum, and MLB keeps rolling through May. New users can grab $100 in bonus bets with the DraftKings promo code offer, available through May 18. Just wager $5 on any market and unlock the reward. Check out more sportsbook promos while you're at it.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all. No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100.

The bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Whether you back a team to advance in the second round of the NBA playoffs and win, or place a bet on an NHL playoff game and come up short, you still receive the full $100 in bonus bets either way. That makes this DraftKings new-user promo a strong way to get started regardless of the outcome.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of wager settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place your $5 qualifying bet on an NBA playoff game and your team wins, you collect your winnings plus the four $25 bonus bets. If your pick on an NHL playoff matchup falls short, you still walk away with $100 in bonus bets to use across any market, including WNBA games or MLB matchups. The promo code for DraftKings makes it easy to explore the full slate of action this week.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for Monday's sports slate

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to place your qualifying wager and unlock your bonus bets in time for Monday's NBA and NHL playoff games, WNBA matchups, and MLB action.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as an NBA playoff game, NHL playoff series, WNBA matchup, or MLB contest. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling, win or lose. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers, read our full DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the week. From profit boosts on playoff games to stepped-up parlays and same-game parlay promotions, there is regularly something worth checking out. Head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app to browse whatever is currently available and find an offer that fits your betting style.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.