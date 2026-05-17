DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 17, giving new users a chance to grab $100 in bonus bets with a $5 wager. Whether you're locked in on the final round of the PGA Championship, the NBA or NHL playoffs, or any other market, this offer sets you up for a big Sunday.

How the DraftKings promo code works for the PGA Championship and playoffs

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market. No promo code for DraftKings is needed because the offer applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Here is a quick look at the key terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying bet must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Win or lose your first bet, you receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Say you place your $5 qualifying bet on Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship at Aronimink. If he closes out the final round and your bet wins, you collect your winnings and still receive four $25 bonus bets. If he stumbles down the stretch and your bet loses, you still walk away with $100 in bonus bets to use across the NBA playoffs, NHL postseason, MLB, or any other market you like.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for the PGA Championship final round

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before the final round tees off:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, then verify your identity to complete registration. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any market, such as the PGA Championship final round, an NBA playoff game, or an NHL postseason matchup. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning at DraftKings. Existing users can find a steady stream of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts by checking the Promos tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. With the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, and MLB all running simultaneously, there is rarely a shortage of offers to explore. Make it a habit to check that section regularly so you never miss out on added value during the biggest moments of the sports calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.