BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer and $50 MGM Rewards Points for Sunday, May 17. New users can place their first wager on the PGA Championship final round, NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, or MLB — and get their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. Explore more sportsbook promos or jump straight to $1,500 First Bet to get started.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for the PGA Championship and playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks two strong welcome offers depending on your state. Most new users across eligible states can access the $1,500 First Bet offer, while bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV have access to an additional option: bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if that first wager wins.

Here is how the $1,500 First Bet offer works in detail:

Register a new account using the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 and make a minimum $10 deposit.

Place a real money wager on any market — such as the PGA Championship final round winner, an NBA playoff game total, or an NHL playoff moneyline.

If your first bet wins, you keep the winnings as normal.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers over $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets.

Wagers of $50 or less are returned as a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — you must use them before accessing any resulting payout.

Win or lose, all users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for placing that first wager.

For users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is also available. Place a $10 minimum wager using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, in addition to your normal winnings. Those bonus bets also expire after seven days.

Say you back Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship final round with a $200 wager. If he falls short on Sunday, BetMGM returns your $200 as bonus bets. If he closes it out, you collect your winnings and still earn your $50 MGM Rewards Points. The same logic applies whether you are betting an NBA conference finals spread or an NHL overtime prop.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program. Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM offer for Sunday's PGA Championship and playoff action

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account set up before the final round tees off:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum $10 deposit using any of BetMGM's accepted payment methods to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any market — the PGA Championship leaderboard, an NBA playoff spread, an NHL series price, a WNBA game total, or an MLB run line. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: Winning bets pay out immediately and can be withdrawn right away. Bonus bets must be used within seven days before any resulting payout can be accessed. Receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points: These are credited win or lose, simply for completing your first wager.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users on a big sports Sunday

The welcome offer is just the starting point at BetMGM. Existing users regularly find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses available throughout the week. With the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, and MLB all running simultaneously, there is no shortage of markets to explore. Check the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what is currently available for your account.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.