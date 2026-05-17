Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 for PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets to use across a loaded May 17 sports slate. Bet $20 and get $350 in bonus bets over seven days, or choose $200 in bonus bets instantly, just in time for the PGA Championship final round, NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, and MLB action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for the PGA Championship and playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two versions depending on your state, and both are built around a simple qualifying bet. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer, and you unlock your bonus bets. That qualifying bet can go on the PGA Championship final round at Aronimink Golf Club, an NBA playoff game, an NHL postseason matchup, or any other eligible market on the board.

The first offer delivers $50 in bonus bets per day for seven straight days, totaling $350. This version is available in IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY. The second offer drops $200 in bonus bets directly into your account the moment your qualifying bet settles, and it is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Here is what you need to know about the terms for both offers:

Your qualifying bet must be a single cash wager of at least $20 with odds of -500 or longer.

You must opt in by turning the promotion on in your bet slip, not just on the Promos page.

You must place your qualifying bet within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

For the $350 offer, each $50 daily bonus expires 24 hours after it is issued.

For the $200 offer, all bonus bets expire 24 hours after they are issued.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager; only one bonus bet can be used per bet.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $20 bonus bet that returns $15 in winnings pays out $15.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable, and cannot be cashed out early.

To put that in real terms: say you place your $20 qualifying bet on a golfer to win the PGA Championship and your pick misses the cut. Your bonus bets still hit your account as scheduled. If you then use a $50 bonus bet on an NBA conference finals game and it wins at +110, you collect $55 in withdrawable profit. You can spread your bonus bets across the sportsbook promos calendar however you see fit, from the back nine at Aronimink to a late-night NHL overtime thriller.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for May 17

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the PGA Championship final round tees off.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish setting up your account. No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required; the offer applies automatically. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics Sportsbook accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Navigate to your bet slip and turn on the promotion before placing your wager. Opting in through the Promos page alone is not enough; you must activate it directly in the bet slip. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. The PGA Championship final round, NBA playoff games, NHL postseason matchups, WNBA games, and MLB contests all qualify. Once your qualifying bet settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account, either $200 instantly or $50 per day for seven days, depending on your state.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The value at Fanatics does not stop after you claim your welcome offer. Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the week, covering major events like the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoffs, and beyond. The best place to find what is currently available is the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers are added regularly. Make it a habit to check there before placing your next bet so you never leave value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.