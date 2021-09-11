Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Washington

Get yourself geared up for Michigan's "Maize Out" contest against the Huskies of Washington.

The Teams

Washington @ Michigan

Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Washington 3-1

The Tube

When: Saturday at 8pm ET

Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Odds

Michigan is viewed as a 6.5-point favorite against the Huskies after their bad week one loss against Montana. The line hasn't moved much, but it's still a pretty solid number for Michigan since we're still learning about the team.

The Series

Michigan is 7-5 in the series against Washington and last defeated the Huskies in 2002 by a score of 31-29.

The Stories

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Washington

Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Washington

The Chris Webber Saga Is Weird, Cade McNamara's Week Two Test, The Maize Out

Recruiting Rundown: Week 2 - Washington

The Michigan Band's Upcoming Halftime Performance Being Billed As 'An Illuminated Extravaganza

The Wolverines Have Assembled An Impressive Home Record Under The Lights

Breaking Down Michigan's Running Back Rotation

A Win On Saturday Would Move Jim Harbaugh Up The All-Time Michigan Football Coaching List

Chris Webber Could Be Back, A Deep Look At Washington, Is Cade vs. JJ A Thing?

Know The Enemy: Michigan To Face Wounded Washington Team

Daxton Hill Impresses Against Western Michigan, Earns Praise From Coaches

Michigan Not Overlooking Washington, Or Last Year’s Mistakes

Michigan Just Misses The AP Top 25 Cut, Washington Falls Out

The Three Receivers That Can Help Soften The Blow Of Losing Ronnie Bell

Blake Corum Talks Huge Game, Ronnie Bell Is Done For The Year, Taking A Peek At Washington

Discussing The Ronnie Bell Injury