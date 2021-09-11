Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Washington
The Teams
Washington @ Michigan
Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Washington 3-1
The Tube
When: Saturday at 8pm ET
Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: ABC
Online streaming: fuboTV
The Odds
Michigan is viewed as a 6.5-point favorite against the Huskies after their bad week one loss against Montana. The line hasn't moved much, but it's still a pretty solid number for Michigan since we're still learning about the team.
The Series
Michigan is 7-5 in the series against Washington and last defeated the Huskies in 2002 by a score of 31-29.
