September 11, 2021
Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Washington

Get yourself geared up for Michigan's "Maize Out" contest against the Huskies of Washington.
Author:
Publish date:

The Teams

Washington @ Michigan

Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Washington 3-1

The Tube

When: Saturday at 8pm ET
Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: ABC
The Odds

Michigan is viewed as a 6.5-point favorite against the Huskies after their bad week one loss against Montana. The line hasn't moved much, but it's still a pretty solid number for Michigan since we're still learning about the team.

The Series

Michigan is 7-5 in the series against Washington and last defeated the Huskies in 2002 by a score of 31-29.

The Stories

