Wishlist: 5 transfer portal targets Michigan Football should sign
Michigan football has been active in the transfer portal as of late. The Wolverines have seven commitments from the portal and Michigan is supplementing holes in its roster by adding some talented players who have experience elsewhere. But the Wolverines aren't done adding to their roster and Michigan could still get several other targets from the portal.
With Christmas right around the corner, here is my wishlist -- while being realistic -- of who Michigan should go out and sign from the portal.
1. Justice Haynes (Alabama RB)
Michigan is losing Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, the duo that made up almost all of the Wolverines' yards on the ground this past season. Michigan does return both Jordan Marshall and Ben Hall -- both will likely play roles next season -- but Michigan needs to reel in a veteran to compete.
Haynes is the likeliest option here and he's also the top-ranked running back in the portal. Haynes played two seasons at Alabama and was a co-starter last year. During his time with the Crimson Tide, Haynes rushed for 616 yards and nine scores. Reports indicate Haynes is deciding between Michigan and South Carolina and while both could use running back help, the Wolverines could really use a talent like Haynes for the 2025 season.
He has two years of eligibility remaining and with how Michigan uses its running backs, Haynes could be in store for at least one monster season.
2. Zachariah Branch (USC WR)
Not real sure how likely this is, but when Branch entered the portal, Michigan was one of the schools it appeared Branch had interest in.
In 2023, as a true freshman, Branch became an All-American for his stellar return skills. He had 773 total return yards and two touchdowns and he was named the first-ever USC All-American as a true freshman. In 2024, Branch was second on the Trojans hauling in 503 yards through the air and he also caught one touchdown pass.
The 5-10 dynamic playmaker is exactly someone Michigan could use in the passing game. He doesn't have the 6-foot frame that the Wolverines are now looking for, but with his elite speed, the Wolverines could use Branch in all kinds of different ways. After landing Bryce Underwood, Michigan has to re-tool its receiving corps and the Wolverines have already landed big-bodied Donaven McCulley out of the portal. Branch would be the missing piece that could really open up the Michigan passing attack.
3. Fa'alili Fa'amoe (Washington State OL)
The big 6-foot-5, 314-pound offensive lineman is exactly what Michigan could use. Fa'amoe played right tackle for Washington State and the Wolverines will need a new starting right tackle for next season after Andrew Gentry entered the portal and it being likely Michigan shifts Evan Link inside.
Fa'amoe has been in college football since 2020 and has one year of eligibility remaining. The Wolverines have had success with transfer linemen in the past: LaDarius Henderson and Myles Hinton most recently.
He was named to multiple award watchlists prior to the 2024 season and NFL Draft analysts had him as Day 1 or Day 2 pick-potential. If Sherrone Moore could get the most out of Fa'amoe, this could be a home run swing for Michigan if it could land him.
Fa'amoe has been on campus for a visit and Michigan is in contention.
4. Emmanuel Karnley (Arizona CB)
Arizona lost both of its starting cornerbacks to the transfer portal. Everyone wants Tacario Davis, I'm sure the Wolverines do as well, but the likeliest option would be his counterpart Emmanuel Karnley. He is a tall, rangy cornerback who has three years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-3 cornerback recorded 16 total tackles and five pass breakups playing in 369 total snaps for the Wildcats. According to Pro Football Focus, Karnley didn't grade out the best, however. For the season, Karnley had a 53.5 defensive grade and a 59.5 coverage grade. For comparison, he would've been the 12th-best defensive back based on PFF grade on the Wolverines' 2024 team. Karnley did grade out higher than the likes of Makari Paige, Wesley Walker, and Zeke Berry, though.
The Wolverines are losing Will Johnson and Aamir Hall at corner. The Wolverines looked at Berry toward the end of the season at corner, but Michigan will have to fill at least one void after losing those two.
He would be the second-tallest defensive back on Michigan's roster behind 6-foot-5 Mason Curtis. With three years left, Karnley could turn into a really good corner in Wink Martindale's scheme.
5. David Gusta (Washington State DL)
The second Washington State player on my list, Gusta might be one of the best players available on the market. He's considered the 26th-best portal player by On3, Gusta had a monster season for the Cougars and one of the highest-rated run stuffers in all of college football by Pro Football Focus.
Gusta recorded an 81.5 run stop grade which was 47th in the entire nation. Michigan's Mason Graham led the nation with a 92.4 grade, for comparison. Gusta stands at 6-foot-3, 302-pounds and would fill a need for the Wolverines. Graham is gone and it's likely Kenneth Grant leaves as well.
Michigan hopes to return Rayshaun Benny and the Wolverines landed former Alabama defensive tackle Damon Payne Jr. from the portal, but Michigan still needs depth and players it can rotate at the position. Benny played a huge role for the Wolverines this year as the No. 3 tackle. If Michigan could land Gusta, it would have an elite three-player rotation for the 2025 season.
