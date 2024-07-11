Michigan Recruiting: Wolverines Beating Buckeyes In Key Area
The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State extends well beyond the field on a fall Saturday. Former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer said that the rivalry isn't just a one day thing, but that it's a way of life. I think that's probably one of the few things that Michigan fans would agree with Meyer on, which is why both sides rarely pass on an opportunity to take shots at one another.
The latest list put out by On3 Recruits will certainly provide the Maize and Blue faithful with more ammo in the trash talking department, as the recruiting outlet currently has the Wolverines ahead of the Buckeyes when it comes to the highest percentage of blue-chip commitments in the 2025 cycle.
Ohio State currently ranks No. 1 overall in recruiting rankings according to On3, but the Buckeyes also have 23 commitments as part of their 2025 class. Michigan currently ranks No. 11 nationally, but has eight fewer commitments at this point in the cycle (15). When it comes to Michigan's current advantage over Ohio State, the name of the game is quality, not quantity.
Here's how On3 broke down both programs:
Michigan - 80%
0 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 3 three-stars | 15 total commits
Top Commit: Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick four-star DL Nate Marshall, No. 54 NATL. (No. 5 DL).
Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick four-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall has headlined the defending champs’ class since he committed in April.
Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange four-star safety Ivan Taylor flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan earlier this week. They are joined in the top 150 by Center Valley (Pa.) Southern Lehigh four-star tight end Andrew Olesh and Montgomery Village (Md.) Gonzaga four-star safety Kainoa Winston.
Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot four-star quarterback Carter Smith is the signal-caller for the class and pledged to UofM last November.
Ohio State 78.26%
3 five-stars | 15 four-stars | 5 three-stars | 23 total commits
Top Commit: Houston North Shore Five-Star Plus+ CB Devin Sanchez, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 CB).
Early in the 2025 cycle, defensive coordinator Knowles and his staff have gotten busy. Of OSU’s 23 commitments, 12 are on that side of the ball and five are in the secondary. Ohio State holds commitments from two of the nation’s top cornerback recruits — Five-Star Plus+ CBs Na’eem Offord and Devin Sanchez. Their class also includes elite linebacker Riley Pettijohn, four-star safety Faheem Delane, four-star EDGE Zahir Mathis, four-star EDGE London Merritt, four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford, four-star cornerback DeShawn Stewart, in-state standout linebacker Eli Lee and fast-rising Cleveland-area safety Cody Haddad.
On the offensive side, OSU has already locked up its quarterback in the class with elite passer Tavien St. Clair. He’s joined by the likes of Toledo (Ohio) Whitmer four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe, four-star tight end Nate Roberts, four-star wide receiver Quincy Porter and four-star WR De’zie Jones.
Early in June, the Buckeyes struck again offensive side of the ball with four-star athlete Bo Jackson, who is expected to play running back at the next level, and elite wide receiver Quincy Porter.
This probably comes as devastating news for Buckeye fans who thought Michigan recruiting was dead, and that the reigning National Champions were about fall off of a cliff in 2024. The truth is that the Michigan Football program is still very much alive and well, and the Wolverines aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
