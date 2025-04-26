Michigan releases statement after dominating the first round of 2025 NFL Draft
Michigan athletics released the following statement after their football program dominated the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The University of Michigan football team tied a program record with three players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, held at Lambeau Field and the Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Defensive tackle Mason Graham led the way, being picked fifth overall by the Cleveland Browns, followed by tight end Colston Loveland, selected 10th overall by the Chicago Bears. This achievement matched Michigan’s previous record of three first-round picks in 1995 and 2001. Graham, a unanimous first-team All-American and two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, had a standout 2024 season with 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Following Graham, Loveland was drafted by the Bears after a record-setting career as Michigan's top tight end, including 56 receptions for 582 yards in 2024. Loveland, a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and John Mackey Award finalist, finished his career with 117 catches, 1,466 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant rounded out Michigan’s trio, going 13th overall to the Miami Dolphins. Grant, a two-time Woodley-Graham Award winner and third-team All-American, set a school record among linemen with 11 career passes defended and tallied 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries over his career.
Notes
• With the three selections in the first round, a Michigan player has been selected in 87 consecutive NFL Drafts (1938 to present), continuing the program's NCAA record streak among its peers.
• Michigan has had 64 players selected in the first round of the draft (AAFC, AFL and NFL).
• This is the seventh straight draft in which a Michigan player has been chosen in the first round, setting a new school record; surpassed the six straight with at least one first-rounder during the 1991-96 drafts.
• With Graham and Loveland being selected in the top 10, Michigan has had 23 players taken within the first 10 picks of the draft (AAFC, AFL and NFL drafts).
• Three Michigan players have been selected in the first 10 picks of the last two drafts: JJ McCarthy (10th, Minnesota Vikings, 2024), Mason Graham (5th, Cleveland Browns, 2025) and Colston Loveland (10th, Chicago Bears, 2025).
• It is the 11th time that Michigan has had multiple first-round NFL Draft picks.
• With his selection at fifth overall, Graham became the highest-drafted defensive tackle in school history.
• Graham is the 13th player chosen in the first five picks of the draft (AAFC, AFL and NFL drafts).
• Graham is the program's third-highest drafted defensive player since the AFL-NFL merger: Aidan Hutchinson (2nd, Detroit Lions, 2022), Charles Woodson (4th, Oakland Raiders, 1998) and Graham (5th, Cleveland Browns, 2025).
• Loveland is the program's first offensive skill player selected in the first round since Braylon Edwards was the third pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
• Loveland is just the second Wolverine tight end chosen in the first round; joining Ron Kramer who was the fourth pick of the 1957 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
• Graham and Grant became the first pair of Michigan defensive tackles selected in the first round of the same draft.
