Sherrone Moore axes flag planting, installs new postgame tradition at Michigan
Planting your flag on the 50-yard line after a big road win has become the latest rage in college football. Baker Mayfield famously planted the Sooners' flag on Ohio State turf after a massive victory in 2017. That stunt made national headlines, and the Sooners' biggest rival, Texas, eventually used it against Mayfield and his alma mater. After dismantling Oklahoma 34-3 in 2024, the Longhorns planted their flag through Mayfield's jersey. None of these flag-planting occurrences made nearly as much noise as the Michigan vs. Ohio State flag-planting debacle of 2024.
The Wolverines walked into Columbus as three-score underdogs. Analysts across the country were calling for a blowout of epic proportions. The maize and blue did what they do best: they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and bullied the Buckeyes on their way to a 13-10 upset victory. After the game, the Buckeyes had all trotted towards the locker room when they witnessed Michigan players moving their flag toward midfield. Buckeye senior Jack Sawyer had an absolute meltdown and led a swarm of Buckeyes to stop the flag planting, showing more heart after the game than they did during the game. The scene erupted into a riot, and police were involved, using mace, a real sad state of affairs.
At this year's Big Ten Media Day, head coach Sherrone Moore addressed the flag-planting controversy. According to Moore, the flag-planting celebration is canceled. There is a new celebration more befitting the Wolverine culture. Players will shake hands, celebrate with the band, and depart the field when it is clear to do so. Simple, safe, and respectful. I still believe the handshake line with the Buckeyes will not be as calm and cool as Moore anticipates. If the Wolverines extend their winning streak to five over their hated rivals, that handshake idea may need to be stricken from the new postgame tradition.
MORE: Michigan is battling Bill Belichick's Tar Heels for top-ranked in-state wide receiver
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -