Michigan was a bye week winner and the new CFP Rankings will show it
Michigan is 7-2 on the season and coming off its second bye week of the season -- it was needed. Injuries were mounting for the Wolverines and Michigan's passing attack wasn't improving in either of its last two wins. Bryce Underwood, pass protection, and wide receivers weren't on the same page.
But it's a new week and Michigan will take on Northwestern in Wrigley Field. While the Wolverines were off, I would consider Michigan a bye-week winner.
Michigan went into the week ranked No. 21, but there were a few teams ranked above the Wolverines went down. BYU (No. 8), Virginia (No. 12), Louisville (No. 14), and Missouri (No. 19) all fell victim on Saturday.
Where Michigan will likely be ranked on Tuesday night
Michigan won't go around BYU, which has just one loss. But the Wolverines are likely to go around the other three teams that took a loss this weekend. My best guess is that Michigan moves to No. 18 -- like it did in the AP Top 25 Poll.
While the Wolverines will move up on Tuesday, it's all a mute point. If Michigan takes care of business in the final three games this season, the Wolverines will be in the College Football Playoff. A win over Ohio State at the end of the season would seal the deal for the Wolverines.
But Michigan can't afford to lose another game if it hopes to reach the CFP. Northwestern is this weekend and the 'Cats aren't a team to scoff at. Northwestern played USC tightly for most of the night on Friday, but the Trojans' offense proved to be too explosive for Northwestern to handle.
Michigan needs Bryce Underwood to mature in a big way in this final stretch. Having a little more touch on the football and reading the defense is a must -- as is getting better pass protection. The Wolverines' run blocking has been great and it's showing week in and week out. But the pass pro. is average at best.
Saturday will show how well Michigan put the bye week to good use.
More From Michigan On SI:
- How to watch Michigan basketball take on Wake Forest in Detroit
- Michigan football could miss the CFP due to one fatal flaw
- Michigan football earns another projection saying it will land the state’s No. 2 recruit
- Michigan's College Football Playoff chances continue to plummet entering Week 12
- Joel Klatt says Michigan football is battling two major problems with 3 games left