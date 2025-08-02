Michigan wide receiver has plenty to prove heading into his junior season
Heading into his junior season at The University of Michigan, speedy wideout Semaj Morgan feels like he has something to prove. Morgan has become somewhat of an overlooked asset in the receiver corps. With the incoming talent in the freshman class and Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley, Morgan has not had much press going into this season.
While coaches have praised his work ethic and laud his ability to play on special teams as well as offense, Morgan wants to show more on the field. He had a disappointing season in 2024, finishing with 27 receptions for 139 yards and just one touchdown. 2024 could be looked at as an anomaly, though, as the Wolverine offense struggled mightily at the quarterback position and was a run-heavy offense for much of the year.
The Michigan offense appears poised to balance its blueprint, and the ball will be in the air more this year than in previous years. Freshman phenom Bryce Underwood looks ready to start day one, and his talent is undeniable. As he continues to become more comfortable with the pace of Big Ten football, and masters the playbook, Michigan's passing attack will improve along with him. Having an elite running attack featuring Alabama transfer Justice Haynes and returning sophomore Jordan Marshall will keep defenses honest and allow receivers more one-on-one reps as well.
Underwood's talents and Chip Lindsey's new look offense will benefit the receiver corps greatly. Morgan will be a critical piece of that passing attack, and his numbers should improve drastically over last year and his career overall. With the ability to also run the ball on wide receiver sweeps, and elite speed in space, Morgan could surprise a lot of people next year. Opposing defenses will likely overlook Morgan and could be caught looking as he blazes down the sideline into the end zone.
MORE: Former Michigan QB compares Bryce Underwood to Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -