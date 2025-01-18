Could the Wolverines really lose two elite defensive linemen and have a better line next year?
The Wolverine's used their two titan defensive lineman to win some big games this year. None bigger than their 13-10 win against No. 2 Ohio State, a team that is set to compete in the national championship game on Monday. In 'The Game' back on Nov. 30, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant established the line of scrimmage and did not budge all afternoon. Epitomizing the saying, "insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result", Chip Kelly and Ryan Day continually ran their running backs into the brick wall that was Graham and Grant. In an effort to prove their toughness, they lost their fourth consecutive game to the Wolverines. Graham and Grant would never suit up for the maize and blue again, as they both sat out of the ReliaQuest Bowl win against Alabama and subsequently declared for the NFL Draft.
Losing elite talent like that is a tough task to overcome. But looking at the defensive line for next year, it looks like the Wolverines will once again feature one of the top defensive lines in all of college football.
The Wolverine's return first class talent in Jaishawn Barham, who is making a move to the EDGE, and Rayshaun Benny who looks to fully embrace a starting role and increase his production. They brought in 5-star talent through the transfer portal with Tre Williams and Damon Paye. Returning Senior Derrick Moore just showed out in the ReliaQuest Bowl, basically living in the Alabama backfield all day. Losing two linemen, both potentially high first round picks, and bringing back this stable of talent is incredible. Offensive line coaches across the Big Ten are surely looking at these studs and sweating at the thought of slowing them down.
