Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy believes criticism over arm strength is due Michigan bias
There comes a point in every offseason when the actual news begins to slow down, and those tasked with creating content daily need to manufacture something to talk about. We are officially at that point in the offseason.
Over the last couple of weeks, some in the media have latched onto the idea that the Minnesota Vikings aren't sold on J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback, despite the franchise making every move to suggest the opposite. At the heart of that belief, at least for some, is the idea that McCarthy lacks the arm strength necessary to compete at a high level in the NFL. And while a quick study of McCarthy's college film would easily prove otherwise, that hasn't stopped some from continuing the narrative.
Earlier this week, McCarthy was asked specifically to address the idea that he lacks arm strength.
"I would say that, you know, a lot of it just comes with the stigma of playing at Michigan and not throwing the ball a lot. But, at the same time, it could be my frame, and, you know, they don't see a 6-5, 240-pound guy. So, how can he throw it 61 miles an hour at the combine and all that? But at the end of the day, it's going to show up and the people that know, know. I think it's just the situations I've been in and not passing the eye test for some people."
There's no question that some of the doubt/criticism surrounding McCarthy is due to the fact that he played at Michigan. Under former head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines were a run-first operation built on winning in the trenches. But that doesn't mean McCarthy didn't have plenty of opportunities to showcase his arm talent.
Most of the criticism seems to be coming from casual viewers who likely haven't done enough homework on McCarthy to have an informed opinion.
In addition to finishing his college career as a national champion with a 27-1 record as a starter, McCarthy also finished tied for fourth in career touchdown passes (49) and became the career program leader in completion percentage (67.6), passing efficiency (160.5), and touchdown-to-interception ratio (4.5:1). And when McCarthy needed to put the ball in tight spaces, the power was evident... just ask teams like Michigan State and Ohio State.
McCarthy has all of the necessary tools to succeed in the NFL, and the Vikings know it. Darnold is gone, they passed on Rodgers, and they've surrounded their first-round QB with elite weapons and protection. The critics may not be all-in on McCarthy, but the Vikings certainly are.
