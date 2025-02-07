Does Ohio State's national championship deserve an asterisk? Aidan Hutchinson gives his answer
Michigan football legend Aidan Hutchinson has emerged as one of the NFL's most dominant edge rushers with the Detroit Lions. Early in the 2024 season, Hutchinson was on a record-breaking pace until a season-ending injury on October 13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Had he remained healthy, many believe he could have made a serious run at the all-time sack record (22.5). Instead, Hutchinson ended the 2024 season with 7.5 sacks through five games - a team high. Although the Lions struggled defensively without their star edge rusher, it seems Hutchinson will return fully healthy for the 2025 season.
The Lions’ Super Bowl aspirations evaporated in a brutal loss to Washington back on January 18th, but Hutchinson is still very much involved in the festivities surrounding the biggest event in football. During a media appearance this week, he opened up about his injury, the rehabilitation process, and his outlook for the future. Despite the disappointment of the Lions' early playoff exit, Hutchinson's focus is squarely on his recovery and ensuring that he's playing at an elite level in 2025.
But no conversation with a Michigan football legend is ever complete without brining up the greatest rivalry in all of sports, and the topic of Ohio State came up this week. Hutchinson, who played a pivotal role in Michigan's resurgence in the rivalry with the Buckeyes back in 2021, was asked about Ohio State’s national championship. A reporter asked Hutchinson if he believed the Buckeyes' title should be considered legitimate given that they lost to Michigan during the season. Hutchinson gave the Buckeyes credit for winning it all, but also said that everyone will always remember that loss to Michigan.
You can watch Hutchinson's response below:
