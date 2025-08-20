Predicting the 4 Michigan football captains for 2025 season
The Michigan football program announced on Wednesday that the selected captains of the 2025 team will speak to the media on Thursday afternoon. As of now, we have no idea of who the captains of the team will be -- but we have an idea. Typically, the Wolverines have four captains every year, and there are usually two offensive and two defensive captains.
Both Rod Moore and Max Bredeson return after being selected as captains of the 2024 team. We would have to assume both of those players will be elected as captains for back-to-back years. But who will join them?
Predicted offensive captains
Max Bredeson and Giovanni El-Hadi
As I mentioned above, Bredeson came back for his fifth season and he was already named captain of the team last year. While it's not 100% certain he will be named captain again -- we have to assume it's going to happen. Bredeson is the example Sherrone Moore sets when he says 'smash'. Bredeson loves contact and will do anything in his power to help Michigan win on the field.
As for Giovanni El-Hadi -- he has been a vocal leader this offseason. The fifth-year guard started all 13 games last year, and has started 31 games in his Michigan career. El-Hadi is back at his natural position of LG and is the veteran of the offensive line. While guys like QB Davis Warren, C Greg Crippen, and WR Donaven McCulley all could fit the billing of captain status -- I like El-Hadi in the race.
Predicted defensive captains
Rod Moore and Derrick Moore
Rod Moore feels like an easy prediction. The fifth-year safety is back after being nominated as a captain in 2024, and while he didn't play a single snap last season, Moore was viewed as an extra coach. While he is still fully recovering from his torn ACL, Moore will be back at some point in 2025 and give Michigan that veteran presence at safety.
As for his sidekick, the Wolverines have a ton of seniors who could earn captain status. Edge TJ Guy, DT Rayshaun Benny, LB Ernest Hausmann, and CB Zeke Berry could fit the hat -- but I'm going with Derrick Moore. The senior edge rusher was in Las Vegas for Big Ten Media Days, and like El-Hadi, Moore has been a vocal leader this offseason. Moore is coming off of an All-Big Ten season in which he recorded 23 tackles, six TFLs, and four sacks.
More Michigan News:
One thing Michigan fans might not have known about Savion Hiter's commitment
Predicting every win/loss for all 18 Big Ten Football teams in 2025
5 Michigan football players in store for a breakout 2025 campaign
Paul Finebaum bashes Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, and the fans following the NCAA's ruling
Realistic expectations for Michigan freshman QB Bryce Underwood in 2025