Predicting Michigan football offensive two-deep ahead of 2025 season
Michigan fans won't have to wait much longer to see their Wolverines play football. We are just 10 days away from Michigan taking the field in the Big House to face New Mexico under the lights. With fall camp progressing, and listening to coaches and players speak -- we are getting a better idea of who might be starting for Michigan in 2025. Here is my version 4.0 offensive two-deep.
Quarterback
Starter: Bryce Underwood
Backup: Jadyn Davis OR Mikey Keene OR Jake Garcia
The worst-kept secret in college football is Bryce Underwood being the starting QB for Michigan. Sherrone Moore says he won't announce his starter until Monday of game week -- yes we are almost there -- but everyone knows it's going to be the five-star freshman. Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene continues to battle the injury bug, and it's possible sophomore Jadyn Davis gets QB2 reps. ECU transfer Jake Garcia is a valued veteran in the room, as well.
Running back
Starter: Justice Haynes OR Jordan Marshall
RB3: Jasper Parker OR Micah Ka'apana OR Bryson Kuzdzal
You can list Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes as 1A and 1B, and that could interchange very game. It doesn't matter -- both will eat and get carries. Behind the talented duo, freshman Jasper Parker has been turning heads this fall. Both Micah Ka'apana and Bryson Kuzdzal have been around the program and could see some time as well.
Wide receiver
X Starter: Donaven McCulley
Z Starter: Fredrick Moore
Slot Starter: Semaj Morgan
Backups: Andrew Marsh, Anthony Simpson, Channing Goodwin
I think the starting three is pretty locked in. Semaj Morgan has been getting praise, and Ron Bellamy has said it's time for Fredrick Moore to step up -- they need him. Now behind them, that's where it could get shaky. UMass transfer Anthony Simpson will see snaps -- at slot most likely. Channing Goodwin continues to impress, and freshman Andrew Marsh is too talented to keep off the field. But Kendrick Bell, Jamar Browder, and Peyton O'Leary could all sneak in there and gain some reps as well.
Tight end / H-back
H-Back Starter: Max Bredeson
Backup: Jalen Hoffman
TE Starter(s): Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen
Backup: Zach Marshall OR Deakon Tonielli
Jalen Hoffman has been getting praise since the spring game, and could work into the rotation behind starter Max Bredeson. Hoffman also has a chance to sneak into the tight end rotation that is up in the air behind Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen. I like Zach Marshall as Michigan's blocking tight end, but Deakon Tonielli is also raw, despite being in the program for two years.
Offensive line
Starters (L-R): Evan Link, Giovanni El-Hadi, Greg Crippen, Nathan Efobi, Andrew Sprague
Backups: Blake Frazier, Brady Norton, Jake Guarnera, Lawrence Hattar, Ty Haywood
Losing Andrew Babalola was a gut punch. But Evan Link was already trending to start at LT, so the loss to the five-star freshman doesn't likely change the starting lineup. But depth could now be a factor. Babalola, who might've been the Wolverines' sixth lineman, will now have to be replaced. Blake Frazier will now be the backup at LT and maybe RT. But as of now, I will put Ty Haywood into the mix with the loss of Babalola.
