College Football is about two weeks away from the head coaching carousel getting underway. It appears for the third out of four seasons, Michigan is going to be on the carousel, but this time they should be able to conduct a real search.

You know the story by now. Jim Harbaugh left the program in January to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. Sherrone Moore was hired after Warde Manuel admitted he conducted one interview before landing on Moore as the right man for the program.

Two years later Moore was fired for cause due to having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Moore was fired in December after most of the big names in the coaching circuit had found their new destinations.

Michigan flirted with Kalen DeBoer, but his team’s presence in the College Football Playoff prevented a real pursuit. How realistic getting DeBoer to leave Alabama for Michigan was is anyone’s guess at this point.

Kenny Dillingham of Arizona State was a hot name last year, but that never gained much traction. Ultimately, the Wolverines settled on Kyle Whittingham as a short term solution.

That story looks set to close it’s only chapter next week when Michigan plays in Columbus against Ohio State.

CBS Sports recently put together an article discussing all of the coaches who could be in the carousel this season, and connected them with certain schools that could make sense.

They saved Michigan for last, and went into some candidates who could be considered there.

CBS reported in late October after Michigan lost to Indiana that some traction was being made in the industry that Whittingham could be one-and-done at Michigan.

Michigan’s season has only gotten worse since then, and the likelihood of Whittingham’s dismissal increased with the hiring of new Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

Ultimately, CBS named five candidates who could replace Whittingham. Here’s a look at what they said, versus what our take would be.

Bob Chesney, UCLA

They Say What about UCLA's Bob Chesney, who is currently negotiating -- but has not signed -- a lucrative contract extension to stay with the Bruins?

We Say – Chesney appears to be the white whale of this coaching cycle. He came to UCLA after spending last year at James Madison. That, of course, was where Curt Cignetti was before making his way to Indiana.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the field before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney has UCLA humming along at 10-0, and has been lauded for his youthful enthusiasm and intensity.

Frankly, that intensity is something that has been missing from Ann Arbor since Kyle Whittingham took over. Say what you will about Sherrone Moore and Jim Harbaugh, but there was an intense desire to win that presented itself publicly.

Perhaps Whittingham is more stoic, but that just won’t play well when a team is losing.

🐻 @UCLAFootball HC Bob Chesney had his players ready to run through a wall before upsetting No. 13 Oregon



(via IG/westwoodbruin) pic.twitter.com/EQx60mrdzM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2026

The longer Chesney goes without signing a contract extension with the Bruins, the louder that noise is going to get. I’m not sure if Chesney will be Michigan’s top candidate, but he should be on a short list.

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

They Say Alabama's Kalen DeBoer was a serious candidate last cycle -- the preferred choice of outgoing AD Warde Manuel -- though his Crimson Tide look well positioned to not only make the College Football Playoff but possibly receive a first-round bye. DeBoer received a $2 million raise to $12.5 million annually and a contract extension that runs through 2033 after a playoff run to the Rose Bowl

We Say

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I often wonder what would have happened last year if Oklahoma would have beaten Alabama in the first round of the playoff. Would Michigan have made a more earnest pursuit of DeBoer then? The reality was that timing did not work. Michigan would have had to wait until after the Rose Bowl ended in order to get DeBoer on campus.

That time also would have extended further had Alabama knocked off Indiana. The risk was simply too great when you think about roster ramifications.

This time around, it seems less realistic. DeBoer’s team is better than they were a year ago, and could be better positioned to make a deep run to the College Football Playoff.

Furthermore, his agent is Jimmy Sexton. The same agent who represents DeBoer’s predecessor, Nick Saban. It’s unlikely that Michigan would be able to pry him away.

Jake Dickert, Wake Forest

They Say Wake Forest's Jake Dickert has been the hottest coaching candidate this cycle for his work positioning the 9-1 Demon Deacons as a possible playoff team. He declined getting involved in any of the vacant job searches and instead signed a "long-term contract extension," according to the school. Is that enough of a firewall to dissuade Michigan from trying to poach Dickert? The terms of Dickert's extension are not public.

We Say

The extension and buyout numbers matter a lot here. Does Jake Dickert have a large buyout as a result of his contract extension? If he does, that only adds to the bill that Michigan would have to pay to not only dismiss Whittingham, but hire his replacement.

For example, Michigan is paying Jason Beck and Kyle Whittingham a combined $35 million if they choose to move on from Whittingham. A $50 million buyout, just for round numbers’ sake, would mean that Michigan would be paying coaches $85 million to not coach their teams.

NEW: Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert on being up 42-0 on SMU at halftime:



"We're not finished with them yet. We came for 60 minutes and they've got nowhere to hide."



(via @CamLemons_) https://t.co/JIoagE0ipF pic.twitter.com/Kwmj1sZaC0 — On3 (@On3) November 14, 2026

That does not include the salary they’d have to pay Dickert and his staff. That’s before we even get to roster conversations.

Those numbers could mean a lot in a potential pursuit of Wake Forest’s coach.

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

They Say – Nothing. Drinkwitz was just listed as a potential candidate, but no analysis was provided about his potential fit at Michigan.

We Say – If you want to talk about clunky fits within a program, Drinkwitz certainly feels like one. He’s had some interest in him in the past, but it feels more in the vein of James Franklin at Penn State. Franklin was happy to have his name connected to other jobs, only to sign another extension at Penn State. The likelihood of Drinkwitz being considered would likely only happen in the event that Michigan strikes out on all of their top candidates.

Curt Cignetti, Indiana

They Say: Would Indiana's Curt Cignetti consider an intraconference move to a Big Ten school with deeper pockets and resources? Sources have indicated that Cignetti has expressed concerns about funding and the program's ability to sustain winning at this level, and the roster outlook for 2027 is less rosy with many of the program's best players set to depart, including possible top-10 pick Charlie Becker.

According to one source, Cignetti has relayed this idea to his staff: "Let's keep winning because this (roster) nest is going to be empty at the end of the year."

We Say

This is fun to dream about, but Cignetti essentially shot this idea into outer space by taking to his Twitter/X account.

Fake news created by three SEC media writers. Nice try 🤡 https://t.co/nvshxQAioA — Curt Cignetti (@CCignettiIU) November 19, 2026

Cignetti, for my money’s worth, is the best coach in the country. What he’s done at Indiana is extraordinary considering the state of the program prior to his arrival. I guess it doesn’t hurt to make a phone call to force Cignetti to say no, but this is a pipe dream and nothing more.



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