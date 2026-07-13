Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 16 Chase Taylor Named Breakout Star

Continuing on with our series of ranking the top 25 most important players for Michigan's 2026 success, at No. 16 is linebacker Chase Taylor.

After losing their top three linebackers from a season ago, the Wolverines need some players to step up. Taylor is primed for a breakout 2026 season and we discuss why he is going to be important for Michigan this year.

Taylor's 2025 review

Taylor was part of Bryce Underwood's 2025 recruiting class. Then-head coach Sherrone Moore built one of the top classes that cycle, but the Georgia prospect was one of the lower-end players in the class. Despite having a solid offer sheet, Taylor was ranked a three-star prospect and the 73rd-best linebacker, per 247Sports.

However, his ranking wasn't going to stop him from seeing the field as a true freshman. Last year, Taylor played in 10 games for Michigan, seeing time in a crowded linebacker room. He tallied 10 tackles last season in 80 total snaps on the defensive side of the ball.

Why Taylor is important for Michigan's 2026 success

As mentioned before, losing Ernest Hausmann, Cole Sullivan, and Jimmy Rolder means that Michigan needs some fresh talent to step up. This past spring, Taylor, Troy Bowles, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng have been named the top three linebackers on the team, despite the Wolverines bringing in some veteran talent via the portal.

The 6'2", 237-pound Taylor has prototypical size and is someone who has been getting a lot of breakout hype this spring.

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"He's going to be a good player," an insider told CBS Sports this spring. "Seeing his frame fill out, his athleticism, his ability at the point of attack, he's just a good player overall. And to see someone have that kind of poise and presence already at 19 years old is impressive."

The trio of likely starters are all raw, but possesses a great deal of talent. If Michigan can get the most out of Taylor, he has a chance to give the Wolverines a couple of good starting years.

One prediction for Taylor in 2026

Jay Hill's defense is all about attacking. And the linebackers are crucial in that. In the past two seasons, he has had two of his linebackers rank in the top four on the team in tackles. And that shouldn't be much different in 2026.

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It's just figuring out who those two linebackers might be. Troy Bowles is an easy pick, being the veteran between Taylor and Owusu-Boateng. I'm also very high on Owusu-Boateng, seeing an athletic, tackling machine. But nobody can sleep on Taylor.

If Owusu-Boateng can stay healthy, I look for him to be a sleeper in leading the entire room, but I think Taylor is a safe pick to record 60-plus tackles on the season, regardless of Owusu-Boateng's health.



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