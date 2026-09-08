Updated Michigan Football Bowl Projections After Shaky Week 1 Win
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It was a disappointing start to the season for Michigan football. Despite winning in week one, it didn’t feel satisfying and required a last-second hail mary to take down Western Michigan. The national rankings reflected that, as the Wolverines went from No. 16 in the nation to now dropping outside of the AP Top 25.
In last week’s bowl projections, many insiders and analysts had the Wolverines missing the playoffs, but competing in notable bowl games against SEC opponents.
Here is an updated list of where college football experts see the Wolverines playing at the conclusion of the regular season.
ESPN
On Tuesday morning (Sept. 8), Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN released their weekly college football bowl projections after the first full weekend of games. After both analysts had Michigan in the same bowl game in the preseason bowl projections, the ReliaQuest Bowl, the two now have the Wolverines in different spots.
Bongaura has the Maize and Blue playing Duke in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Schlabach kept Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but now has Michigan taking on Ole Miss.
In my opinion, the Pinstripe Bowl seems more realistic. After the conclusion of week one, if UofM made its way to the ReliaQuest Bowl and faced an SEC opponent, that may not end well. But we will know more after the week two matchup with Oklahoma.
Sports Illustrated
Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated also predicts the Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but taking on Texas A&M. The Aggies were not tested in week one, defeating Missouri State 50-0.
Again, this seems like lofty expectations for a team that should have lost to Western Michigan in the opening weekend, but a matchup with a fellow SEC school this weekend will be telling.
College Football News
Another somewhat surprising pick in my opinion, but the site has UofM taking on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. This game will be taking place on Saturday, Jan. 2.
A season ago, the Wolverines played in this same bowl game, falling to Texas 41-27 in Orlando, Fla.
It really seems to be a trend with the Maize and Blue being matched up with a school from the SEC.
In the history of Michigan football, the Wolverines have played in the Citrus Bowl seven times, posting a 4-3 record in those games.
Final Takeaways
Michigan’s projections really didn’t move from the preseason. However, after playing a tougher opponent this weekend, I would expect to see it be different next week depending on the result of the matchup with the Sooners.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2