Updated Michigan Football Bowl Projections After Shaky Week 1 Win

It was a disappointing start to the season for Michigan football. Despite winning in week one, it didn’t feel satisfying and required a last-second hail mary to take down Western Michigan. The national rankings reflected that, as the Wolverines went from No. 16 in the nation to now dropping outside of the AP Top 25.

Michigan football coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay during his team's game against Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In last week’s bowl projections, many insiders and analysts had the Wolverines missing the playoffs, but competing in notable bowl games against SEC opponents.

Here is an updated list of where college football experts see the Wolverines playing at the conclusion of the regular season.

ESPN

On Tuesday morning (Sept. 8), Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN released their weekly college football bowl projections after the first full weekend of games. After both analysts had Michigan in the same bowl game in the preseason bowl projections, the ReliaQuest Bowl, the two now have the Wolverines in different spots.

Bongaura has the Maize and Blue playing Duke in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Schlabach kept Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but now has Michigan taking on Ole Miss.

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) chases after Western Michigan wide receiver Aveion Chenault (2) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In my opinion, the Pinstripe Bowl seems more realistic. After the conclusion of week one, if UofM made its way to the ReliaQuest Bowl and faced an SEC opponent, that may not end well. But we will know more after the week two matchup with Oklahoma.

Sports Illustrated

Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated also predicts the Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but taking on Texas A&M. The Aggies were not tested in week one, defeating Missouri State 50-0.

Again, this seems like lofty expectations for a team that should have lost to Western Michigan in the opening weekend, but a matchup with a fellow SEC school this weekend will be telling.

Sep 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws an interception against Western Michigan in the second quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College Football News

Another somewhat surprising pick in my opinion, but the site has UofM taking on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. This game will be taking place on Saturday, Jan. 2.

A season ago, the Wolverines played in this same bowl game, falling to Texas 41-27 in Orlando, Fla.

It really seems to be a trend with the Maize and Blue being matched up with a school from the SEC.

In the history of Michigan football, the Wolverines have played in the Citrus Bowl seven times, posting a 4-3 record in those games.

Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh (3) runs against Western Michigan cornerback Jordon Thomas (13) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Final Takeaways

Michigan’s projections really didn’t move from the preseason. However, after playing a tougher opponent this weekend, I would expect to see it be different next week depending on the result of the matchup with the Sooners.

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