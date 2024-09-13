Week 3 Big Ten football schedule; some games to keep an eye on
Big teams like Ohio State, Penn State, and USC are on a bye this weekend, but there are some big games to keep an eye on this weekend. For starts, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff is up in Wisconsin this week. Alabama is headed north to play in Camp Randall against the Badgers. The Tide are double-digit favorites in this one, but Alabama did struggle with South Florida for three-quarters last weekend, if the Badgers can get their offense rolling, Wisconsin has a fighter chance.
In other action, following a home loss to Northern Illinois, Notre Dame is hoping to avenge its loss and will try to do so against Purdue. The Boilermakers are 2-0 and Hudson Card has been great through two weeks. If the Irish are going to make a CFP push, they will likely have to win out.
How will teams like Michigan, Iowa, and Maryland look after all three lost at home last week? Both the Wolverines and Hawkeyes should have wins on Saturday, but the Terps play ACC foe, Virginia.
Then there are two rivalry games set to take place in Week 3. Oregon is at Oregon State and Washington State and Washington head to Luman Field for their matchup. You can see the full schedule below.
Saturday September 14
Alabama vs. Wisconsin - Noon ET on FOX
Arkansas State vs. Michigan - Noon ET on BTN
Central Michigan vs. Illinois - Noon ET on Peacock
Oregon vs. Oregon State - 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Notre Dame vs. Purdue - 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan State - 3:30 p.m. ET on BTN
Nevada vs. Minnesota - 3:30 p.m. ET on BTN
Washington State vs. Washington - 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock
Troy vs. Iowa - 4:00 p.m. ET on FS1
Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska - 7:30 p.m. ET on BTN
Indiana vs. UCLA - 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern - 7:30 p.m. ET on BTN
Maryland vs. Virginia - 8:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network
