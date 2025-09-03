What Michigan needs to do to contain Sooner QB and Heisman hopeful John Mateer
Michigan's defense looked stout at times during its home opener against New Mexico. At other times, they looked a bit lethargic or disinterested in the contest. That is to be expected when you are widely predicted to win a game going in. Sometimes teams play down to their competition or take their talents for granted and "go through the motions". Next Saturday, Michigan cannot go through the motions in Norman against the Sooners.
Oklahoma has an explosive offense led by an experienced quarterback in Washington State transfer John Mateer. Mateer exploded in his Sooners debut, amassing 392 yards and three touchdowns through the air while completing 81% of his passes. Before we crown him the best quarterback in the country, he did stuff the stat sheet against Illinois State. Not a single Illinois State defender would start for Wink Martindale's Michigan defense.
To slow down Mateer, the Wolverine defense will have to keep pressure on him and disguise blitzes. Mateer is a fourth-year player. While he only had one season with meaningful reps, he has been around the game a ton and seen thousands of hours of film. Keeping him in the pocket and under duress allows the Michigan secondary to play more aggressively with Oklahoma's receivers. If the defensive line can stymie the Sooner rushing attack, they can limit play action as well.
Lastly, the offense has to be a threat and score points as well. If Michigan can keep it close in the first half, or even take a lead into halftime, getting a suspended and eager Jaishawn Barham back could cause a significant momentum swing in the game. Michigan will have its hands full on Saturday, but they have more than enough elite playmakers on the defensive side of the ball to overcome Mateer's talent and experience.
MORE: Analyzing strengths and weaknesses of Bryce Underwood and Oklahoma's John Mateer
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -